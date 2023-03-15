A mud sale. A children's clothing and toy consignment market. A cowboy concert.

This weekend's events in Lancaster County are wide and varied.

Looking specifically for St. Patrick's Day events? Click here for an expansive listing of St. Paddy gatherings.

Here's what to mark on your calendar this weekend.

WeeUsables spring market

In need of some children's clothes? Spooky Nook Sports will be filled to the brim with vendors selling everything from clothes to toys, to puzzles and baby accessories.

More information: Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. | Spooky Nook Sports, 75 Champ Blvd., Manheim | Cost: Free admission | More info

Mud sale

The Penryn Fire Company and the Limerock Parochial School will team up for a mud sale this weekend, with auctions and many food options. Items up for grabs include swing sets, sheds, quilts, antiques and more.

If you can't make this mud sale, there will also be a mud sale in Brownstown on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. Items for sale include quilts, food, lawn equipment and more. Proceeds benefit the West Earl Fire Company. Find more info here.

View our full mud sale calendar here.

More information: Friday from 12-8:30 p.m., Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m. and continuing until sold out | Penryn Fire Company, 1441 N. Penryn Road, Manheim | Cost: Free admission | More info

'Sister Act'

"Sister Act," based on the 1992 movie of the same name featuring Whoopi Goldberg, follows the story of Deloris Van Cartier as she enters a witness protection program by way of a convent.

The production debuted Feb. 24 and continues through April 1.

More information: Thursday at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (lunch at 11:30 a.m. and dinner at 6 p.m.), Friday at 7:30 p.m. (dinner at 6 p.m.), Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (lunch at 11:30 a.m. and dinner at 6 p.m.), Sunday at 1 p.m. (lunch at 11:30 a.m.) | Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road, Lancaster | Cost: Varies by show/dinner date and package, ranges from $22-$80 | More info

Bella's Bartok concert

Folk-rock band Bella's Bartok has a quirky sound, using unconventional instruments like a wooden washboard and accordion, and drawing inspiration from circus soundtracks and polka tunes. Theatrical rock band Jon Smith's Voyages will open the show.

More information: Saturday at 8 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $15 in advance, $20 the day-of. Parking costs $5 | More info

'The Cowboys: Music of the American West'

The New Holland Band will collaborate with Grammy-winning Western band Riders in the Sky, who have written songs for films like "Toy Story 2" and "For the Birds," for a fun night of Western music.

More information: Sunday from 3-5:30 p.m. | Lancaster Bible College, at the Capital Seminary & Graduate School, 901 Eden Road, Lancaster | Cost: $35 | More info

