No summer weekend would be complete without some live music.

So, we're giving you five options to consider.

Whether you want to jam with fellow Grateful Dead fans, attend a birthday celebration for composer Ludwig van Beethoven or hear a new take on Celtic music with Runa, you're in good hands this weekend.

Here are five events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

Blues & Brews Fest

Mount Hope Estate's event has blues, brews and chews, too. Its annual Blues & Brews festival features an all-you-can-eat buffet with foods like crabs, shrimp, pulled pork, various types of salads and more, along with all-you-can-drink beers, ciders and non-alcoholic beverages. Staying true to the blues aspect, The Revolution Heroes will perform at the event.

More information: Saturday with two sessions, one at noon and one at 5 p.m. | Mount Hope Estate, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim | Cost: $62.95 for adults, $22.95 for children | More info

Deadfest

Phantom Power will host its third-annual Deadfest, a festival dedicated to celebrating jam band Grateful Dead and its impact on music. Cover bands Dancing Bears and Jerry Duty will perform, and there will be a Shakedown Street Market in the beer garden with several different vendors to shop from.

Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.

More information: Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $20 in advance, or $25 the day of. Children younger than 12 years old get in for free | More info

SECA Fest

The Southern End Community Association will host its annual summer-themed SECA Fest, featuring several food vendors, live entertainment, carnival games and more. The night will end at 10 p.m. with fireworks.

More information: Saturday from 4-10 p.m. | Memorial Park, 297 Park Ave., Quarryville | Cost: Free admission | More info

Allegro Orchestra concert

The Allegro Orchestra will celebrate famed composer Ludwig van Beethoven's 253rd birthday with a dedicated concert to his works. The concert was originally planned for Beethoven's 250th birthday, but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert will premiere a song called "Happy Birthday Ludwig," composed by Allegro bassoonist Ralph Lehman who recently died.

More information: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. | Gardner Theater at Lancaster Country Day School, 725 Hamilton Road, Lancaster | Cost: $30 for general admission, $40 for VIP seating, free admission for those 18 years old and younger | More info

Runa

Celtic folk band Runa, known for its Irish music laden with modern bluegrass and jazz energy, will perform at Long's Park this weekend. The band last performed in the summer music festival in 2013. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs.

More information: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. | Long's Park, 1441 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission, though donations are encouraged | More info