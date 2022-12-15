Christmas and concerts are at the forefront of Lancaster County's event scene this weekend.

Two local acts that have made their name known nationally, August Burns Red and Joel Makeci and the NGGBC Band, will perform in downtown Lancaster.

For some Christmas inspiration, check out a gnome-themed story time and hike event, a toy train display or a cookie tour.

Here are five events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

Christmas Burns Red

The two-day annual festival featuring Lancaster native, Grammy-nominated metalcore band August Burns Red kicks off Friday with songs from the band's first five albums. Each day will each have a different setlist with different supporting acts. On Friday, Norma Jean, Silent Planet, Phinehas, Becoming the Archetype and Earth Groans will perform before August Burns Red, and Saturday will feature bands Erra, Shadow of Intent, Brand of Sacrifice, Invent Animate and Convictions.

For more information about the festival, read our article about it here.

More information: Friday and Saturday, 4-11 p.m. | Freedom Hall at the Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St., Lancaster | Cost: $60 for one day, $100 for two days or $155 for VIP access (including early entry and a private bar, viewing area and bathroom) | More info

Cookie/Treat Crawl

If you're looking for a reason to visit downtown Mount Joy this weekend, perhaps cookies and treats will be a great incentive. For $20, attendees get a box and a map of places to go to get treats. Box pickup is at Main Street Mount Joy, at 55 E. Main St.

More information: Friday from 5-8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Participating Mount Joy businesses | Cost: $20 per person | More info

Christmas Candlelight Tour

Gnome Countryside will host a Christmas candlelight tour featuring a bonfire (at which founder Rich Humphreys' son Kesse will lead story time and sing songs) and a hike leading to a Christmas tree. Each visitor will leave with a small gift. Each tour only accepts 30 participants, so check the Gnome Countryside's website to make sure the event hasn't sold out.

There will be additional tours Dec. 22-23 and 29-30.

More information: Friday and Saturday from 6-8 p.m. | Gnome Countryside, 63 Bridle Path Road, Kirkwood | Cost: $18 | More info

Toy Train Display

The West Willow United Methodist Church will continue to host a train display this weekend, featuring two trains along with decorations and models from the '50s and '60s.

More information: Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. | West Willow United Methodist Church, 118 W. Willow Road, Willow Street | Cost: By donation, with either a nonperishable food item or donation to the Solanco Neighborhood Ministries or Conestoga Community food banks.

Joel Makeci and the NGGBC Band

A majority of this concert will be sung in Swahili, but music can transcend all language barriers. Singer Joel Makeci, who now lives in Lancaster County, immigrated from the Democratic Republic of Congo to the United States around seven years ago. Sounds from Makeci and the NGGBC Band, or the New Generation Gospel Band of Christ, are inspired by rock, rumba and gospel.

More information: Saturday at 7 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $10 | 21+ | More info