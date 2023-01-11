If you're looking to hear concerts or performances from local acts this weekend, Lancaster County is the place to be.

Among the events we recommend this weekend include a concert from award-winning musicians in the Jess Zimmerman Band, two separate instances of spoken word poetry, Appalachian and Venezuelan folk music and more.

Here are five events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend, plus one event in York County, if you're willing to make the drive.

Health Equity Music Festival

Patients R Waiting and Union Community Care teamed up to bring back Friday night concerts that support both local artists and community members. The festival kicked off last week and continues on Fridays through Feb. 10.

This Friday, the festival will have a spoken word presentation from Aniah, and music from multi-genre band Swimgood. While at the festival, participants can get COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, as well as flu vaccines.

More information: Friday at 7 p.m. | Crispus Attucks Community Center, 407 Howard Ave., Lancaster | Cost: Free | More info

Poetry slam

Switchboard Studios & Gallery hosts an open mic poetry slam every second Friday of the month, featuring local artists' poems, songs, stories, monologues and more. It's open to the public, whether you're looking to share some of your work, or spectate.

More information: Friday from 7-9 p.m. | Switchboard Studios & Gallery, 40 N. 3rd St., second floor, Columbia | Cost: Free | 18+ | More info

Jess Zimmerman Band

The Jess Zimmerman Band, along with the Stu Huggins Band, will perform some of their original Southern country-rock songs with a few popular rock songs from other artists from across several decades.

Want some other concerts to attend in January? Check out our recommendations here.

More information: Friday at 8 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $17 for general admission, $25 for seated admission | 21+ or accompanied by a parent or guardian | More info

Winter art show

The Lancaster County Art Association will kick off two new exhibitions this weekend — a winter membership art show in its Kauffman Gallery and works from artist Richard Chandler Hoff in its Steinmetz Gallery. Hoff is an award-winning artist, and is best known for his work that depicts what life was like in the 1940s. Both shows run through Feb. 16.

More information: Sunday from 1-4 p.m. | Lancaster County Art Association, 149 Precision Ave., Strasburg | Cost: Free admission | More info

Larry & Joe concert

It'll be a little bit Appalachian, a little bit Venezuelan and a lot of folk. Larry Bellorin and Joe Troop will perform together at Zoetropolis this weekend, mixing their sounds to create something new and unique for the audience. The Susquehanna Folk Music Society put on this show to celebrate unity.

More information: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. | Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Cost: Suggested donation of $24 for general admission, $20 for Susquehanna Folk and Blues Society of Central PA members, and $10 for students, or pay-what-you-can | More info

Out of Lancaster County Looking for something fun to do outside of the county this weekend? Nestled in the middle of York city will be its annual Festivice, a festival dedicated to celebrating winter with lots of activities for kids and adults alike. There will be a 40-foot ice slide, as well as other ice sculptures on display. Performers dressed as Elsa, Olaf and Anna, from Disney's "Frozen," will be on-site. Musicians like acoustic alternative act Carsyn, neosoul rock artist Nakuu and rock band Before the End will perform live. DJ Gigi will spin Latin dance tunes. More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Cherry Lane Park, S. Cherry Park Lane, York | Cost: Free admission | More info