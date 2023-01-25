Trying to plan out what to do this weekend?

Here are five options.

Whether you're a murder mystery fan, or you like to dance the night away to your favorite '50s songs, there are plenty of events worth looking into.

Here are five events to check out this weekend in Lancaster County.

'Murder on the Orient Express'

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre debuted their production of "Murder on the Orient Express" last week. The play, a take on Agatha Christie's story of the same name, follows detective Hercule Poirot as he tries to figure out who killed a notable figure while everyone was stuck on a train.

More information: Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. | Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road, Lancaster | Cost: Ranges from $22 to $80 depending on age and dinner package | More info

Southern Market anniversary

It's been a year since the Southern Market in downtown Lancaster opened its doors. To celebrate, the venue will host a photo booth, live music on Friday from DJ Image and Saturday from Blues on the Loose. Most of the food vendors will have specials for the anniversary, like meat lover's pizza from Pizzeria 211 and pulled pork mac and cheese bowls from X Marks the Spot.

More information: Friday and Saturday from 5:30-11 p.m. | Southern Market, 100 S. Queen St., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

American Spiritual Ensemble concert

The American Spiritual Ensemble continues a long musical tradition by performing songs originally sang by African people who were enslaved in the United States.

The Penn Square Music Festival is bringing the ensemble to Lancaster this weekend as a means of celebrating Black History Month early.

"Performing these spirituals serves as a tribute to the many lives lost or destroyed during slavery in the United states; a horrible time for human kind," the ensemble says in a press release.

More information: Friday at 7 p.m. | First United Methodist Church, 29 E. Walnut St., Lancaster | Cost: $30 | More info

Trash Juice concert

If you haven't been to the Lititz Shirt Factory, one of Lititz's newest music venues, this is the perfect opportunity to check it out. Lancaster jazz/funk rock band Trash Juice will perform. They're known for their nontraditional time signatures and dance-worthy music.

More information: Saturday from 8-10 p.m. | Lititz Shirt Factory, 5 Juniper Lane, Lititz | Cost: $15 | More info

'50s dance party

Whether '50s music is new to you, or you're a seasoned listener, it might be worth visiting the '50s dance party this weekend at American Music Theatre. The concert is a tribute to Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper, who all died in a 1959 Iowa plane crash (known as "the day that music died.") Musicians will perform songs like "That'll be the Day," "La Bamba" and "Peggy Sue," among others.

More information: Sunday at 3 p.m. | American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster | Cost: $39 | More info