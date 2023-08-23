It's a good weekend to get outside.

Whether you want to listen to live music, partake in a few carnival games, watch a free movie or check out a sprawling artisan market, there's plenty of events to attend this weekend.

Here are five events to check out in Lancaster County.

Fourth Friday

Though Columbia's Fourth of July event got rained out last month, the Merchants Association of Columbia still wants to celebrate. This Friday, there will be a live performance from rock 'n roll band The Kracker Beez, activities for kids, ice cream, games and other activities.

Organizers at the event will giveaway three bicycles and helmets, sponsored by The Common Wheel.

More information: Friday from 5-8 p.m. | Locust St. in downtown Columbia | Cost: Free admission | More info

Free movie night

Seeing a movie doesn't have to be exorbitantly expensive. In fact, the Manheim Township Recreation Department invites you and your family to see one for free. This Friday, the Manheim Township Community Park will show "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" for free. There will also be free popcorn, while supplies last, as well as candy and drinks to purchase.

More information: Friday at 7:45 p.m. | Manheim Township Community Park, 209 Petersburg Road, Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Public auction

Whether you're in the market for a one-seat carriage or plenty of handmade quilts, Bareville Fire Company's 47th annual public auction will have a little bit of everything.

Lancaster County's last mud sale of the season features items up for auction including power tools, groceries, horse carts, hunting gear and furniture, among other items.

More information: Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m. | Bareville Fire Company's Fire Hall, 211 E. Main St., Leola | Cost: Free admission | More info

Makers market

Mountville's Froelich Park will transform into a sprawling two-day makers market featuring around 100 local artisan vendors, food trucks and food vendors. The market will feature a special section that showcases works from students.

The first 100 attendees will receive a free tote bag. There will also be a free photo booth, live entertainment and other activities.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. | Froelich Park, 350 W. Main St., Mountville | Cost: Free admission | More info

Aaron's Acres anniversary celebration

In celebration of 25 years of service, nonprofit Aaron's Acres will host a two-part celebration at Mickey's Black Box. Aaron's Acres creates an interactive space where children and young adults with disabilities can socialize with peers and have fun with recreational programs.

The celebration starts off with a family-friendly carnival event that will feature inflatable interactive events, food trucks, yard games and more.

Later Saturday, attendees can celebrate with an 18-and-over event featuring drinks, food, and performances from band Mama Tried and mentalist Jesse Dameron.

More information: Saturday from 1-4 p.m. (carnival), 5:30-9 p.m. (live performances) | Mickey's Black Box, 101 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz | Cost: For carnival, $10 for individuals, $25 for a family pack (any number of people living in the same household). For live performances, tickets cost $65 and come with drink tickets for those 21 years old or older | More info