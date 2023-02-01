There's a little something for everyone in Lancaster County this weekend.

Get your groove on at an '80s prom dance night, attend a Black History Month fashion show or set out on a scavenger hunt dedicated to Lancaster County's nearly toothless prognosticator, Poppy the groundhog.

Here are five events to check out this weekend in Lancaster County.

Groundhog Day scavenger hunt

If you'll be working while most Lancaster County groundhogs predict whether there will be six more weeks of winter or an early spring, don't fret. There are still ways to celebrate Groundhog Day this weekend. Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation partnered with several Lancaster County businesses for a scavenger hunt themed around its nearly toothless groundhog Poppy, who starred in a 2020 Super Bowl Jeep commercial with Bill Murray.

Participating businesses included Hempfield Apothetique, Decades, LancasterRec, Ville & Rue, Miesse Candies, Clipper Magazine Stadium and Zoetropolis. Shops will have Poppy and groundhog-related items for sale. For more information and times, visit Acorn Acres' Facebook event page.

More information: Initial celebration kicks off Thursday at 10 a.m. at Hempfield Apothetique, 100 W. Walnut St., Lancaster; other events vary | Cost: Free admission | More info

Daddy Yankee celebration

From the same person that brought a Bad Bunny dance party to Lancaster comes a night dedicated to Daddy Yankee. The Puerto Rican rapper is perhaps best known for hits like "Gasolina" and the Bad Bunny collaboration "La Santa." DJ Henry Houdini will spin tunes all night.

More information: Friday from 8-11 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $15 in advance, or $20 the day-of | 21+ | More info

Makers market

The Shops @ Rockvale will host a makers market event with more than 60 local and regional vendors. The first 100 visitors at the market will receive cake and ice cream in honor of National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. There will be food trucks, beer options and live music from singer-songwriter Ben Pierson.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | The Shops @ Rockvale, 35 S. Willowdale St., Lancaster (near the Disney outlet) | Cost: Free admission | More info

Black History Month fashion show

Learn more about Black History Month and celebrate the work of Black fashion designers and creators this weekend by way of a fashion show. The show promotes inclusivity and will feature models of many ages and sizes.

More information: Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m. | Reynolds Middle School, 605 W. Walnut St., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission, though those interested can reserve a spot on Eventbrite | More info

'80s prom night

Grab a couple friends, tease your hair and listen to hits from the '80s as you dance the night away. Organizers encourage visitors to dress up, though it's not required.

More information: Saturday at 10 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $5 cover | 21+ | More info