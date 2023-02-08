It's a good weekend to celebrate the arts in Lancaster County.

Whether you're a fan of musicals, serious plays, concerts, dances or art galleries, there's a little something for every taste.

Here are five events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

'Doubt'

The Fulton Theatre will present its production of "Doubt," a Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-winning play about honoring and questioning one's faith in difficult times. This production will feature Monica Horan, perhaps best known for playing Amy MacDougall on "Everybody Loves Raymond." This show, part of the Ellen Arnold Groff Studio series, will be held in the Fulton’s fourth-floor Tell Studio Theatre space.

More information: Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. | The Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Cost: $51-$61 | More info

Featherburn concert

Accordion-forward romp-rock band Featherburn will perform at Zoetropolis, but the event will be much more than a concert. It's a two-day collaboration alongside Lancaster theater company Three Sheets for a multifaceted performance called "Camp: An immersive love story between Earth and Sky." The event's name comes from a quip made by the band's late drummer, who died in 2019.

More information: Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. | Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Cost: $25 | More info

Rose & Shamrock Feis

This weekend, the Paloma School of Irish Dance will host a competition with more than 500 Irish dancers of all ages and skill levels. There will also be music, art, baking and piping competitions. The event is open to both day-of competition registrants, as well as spectators.

More information: Saturday from 8 a.m. to around 3 p.m. | Wyndham Lancaster Resort and Convention Center, 2300 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster | Cost: Free for spectators, registration to compete varies by event | More info

'Pinkalicious: The Musical'

Vital Theatre Company will start its run of children's theater show "Pinkalicious: The Musical" at the Trust Performing Arts Center this weekend. The one-hour show follows the story of Pinkalicious, who has quite the affinity for pink cupcakes — so much so, that she actually turns pink after eating them. It's up to Pinkalicious to figure out how to get back to her normal hue. This play is best suited for kids ages 2 to 4 years old.

This production continues on most Saturdays through April 15.

More information: Saturday at 11 a.m. | The Trust Performing Arts Center, 37 N. Market St., Lancaster | Cost: $29.50 | More info

Art & Coffee Crawl

Several Lancaster city art galleries will offer free coffee for this year's Art & Coffee Crawl this weekend. Participating galleries include Karen Anderer Fine Art, Red Raven Art Company, Liz Hess Gallery, Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery, Gallery on Market and Lancaster Galleries. Many galleries will feature coffee from local coffee brewers on site, along with some sweet treats and special art to check out.

More information: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Several participating local galleries | Cost: Free admission | More info