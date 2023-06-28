When you're not in the backyard enjoying grilled foods and the company of loved ones, or waiting for fireworks to brighten the night sky, there are a few other things to check out this weekend in Lancaster County.

It's a holiday week, and since many folks will have off Monday and Tuesday, you'll find a Monday concert in the mix, too.

Other events to check out include an alternative dance party, a beer garden, the kickoff to a new summer market and a cabaret performance.

Here are five events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend (and beyond).

Lancaster Rec beer garden

Lancaster Rec host the last few days of its summer beer garden of the season at Musser Park. The family-friendly beer garden, in collaboration with Tellus360, helps the recreation center raise money for programming like summer camps and recreational sports teams.

More information: Thursday and Friday from 4-10 p.m., Saturday from 1-10 p.m. | Musser Park, 135 N. Lime St., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Sanctuary dance party

Whether you grew up in the '80s or '90s and know most alternative and new wave songs like the back of your hand, or you want to explore a few new genres and have a good time, this party has everything you need. DJ Neidermeyer will spin tunes and play old music videos from beloved artists like The Cure, Pet Shop Boys, the B-52's, Depeche Mode and more.

More information: Friday starting at 10 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $5 | 21+ | More info

Trailside Market

Pottery shop The Glazing Sun and outdoor equipment rental business Chiques Rock Outfitters will kick off their weekly Trailside Market series this weekend, featuring artisan vendors, makers, produce sellers, florists, food trucks and more. This market will continue every Saturday through September.

More information: Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Chiques Rock Outfitters, 1028 River Road, Marietta | Cost: Free admission | More info

Sunday Night Cabaret

Servant Stage Company will bring a night of cabaret to Lancaster County this weekend, featuring singers Jacob and Cassandra Cummings. Both singers have performed in several Servant Stage and Sight & Sound Theatres productions.

More information: Sunday at 7 p.m. | Magic & Wonder Theater, 3065 Lincoln Highway, Paradise | Cost: Pay-what-you-will | More info

I-105 Freedom Fest

Buck Motorsports Park will transform from a venue fit for demolition derbies into a full-blown concert experience as it hosts its first concert. The inaugural Freedom Fest kicks off this weekend with country stars Justin Moore and Granger Smith.

Headliner Moore is known for hits like "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home," "Why We Drink" and "We Didn't Have Much."

This concert is in collaboration with radio station I-105 WIOV, which coordinates the popular country music festival Fallfest. After moving outside the county from 2019-2022, Fallfest will return to Lancaster County this fall.

More information: Monday at 7 p.m. | Buck Motorsports Park, 900 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville | Cost: $45 for general admission, $85 for pit/stage seating ($65 tickets are sold out). | More info