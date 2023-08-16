Last week, we suggested events that would help you explore northern Lancaster County — this week, we encourage you to check out Lancaster city.

Between Celebrate Lancaster and Lancaster City Indie Retail Week, residents, visitors and everyone in between will see what Lancaster city has to offer.

Other city events include the Red Rose Rumble, a wrestling event at Clipper Magazine Stadium, as well as one of Long's Park's last free summer concerts of the season.

We also included a few stellar concerts in southern Lancaster County, in case you're looking for some other entertainment.

Here are five events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

Lancaster City Indie Retail Week

Lancaster City Indie Retail Week kicks off Friday, giving downtown Lancaster visitors the opportunity to check out a wide range of businesses, like local bookstores, gaming stores, galleries, jewelry stores, restaurants and more. Most locations included in the retail week feature some sort of deal, from entries into raffle baskets to discounts.

Check out the full list of participating stores here.

More information: Lancaster City Indie Retail Week starts Friday and continues through Aug. 26. Hours depend on specific stores. | Several locations in downtown Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Celebrate Lancaster

Lancaster city's annual summer party Celebrate Lancaster kicks off this weekend after being postponed from its originally scheduled date, June 16. There will be live entertainment, music, around two dozen food trucks, two beer gardens and more. This belated celebration will acknowledge Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

For those who park in Lancaster city, be mindful of road closures, as cars will be towed.

Road closures begin at 7 a.m. and include East Grant St. from Christian St. to N. Queen St., the 000 and 100 blocks of N. Queen St. and Market St. from King St. to William Henry Place. Queen St. at Orange St. will close at 11 a.m.

(If you’re looking for even more live entertainment while exploring downtown Lancaster on Friday, you’re in luck; it’s also Music Friday, which offers free music at various Lancaster city locations. Find a full list of performers online at lanc.news/musicfriday23.)

More information: Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. | North Queen St. from Orange St. to King St. in downtown Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Nissley Summerfest concerts

It's a good weekend to sip wine and listen to music in a vineyard. This weekend, Nissley Vineyards' annual summerfest concert series will feature R&B group Bump City on Friday and the Jess Zimmerman Band on Saturday. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs.

More information: Friday and Saturday from 6-10 p.m. | Nissley Vineyards, 140 Vintage Drive, Bainbridge | Cost: $14 per ticket, with the option of a $25 reserved lawn seating add-on for four people | More info

Red Rose Rumble

The Clipper Magazine Stadium will transform from a baseball field to a wrestling ring this weekend with the Red Rose Rumble. Local professional wrestling organization Three Legacies Wrestling put together a roster of wrestlers like Heath Miller, Luca Brazzi and Rhyno to compete in various matches throughout the night.

The namesake match, the Red Rose Rumble, will feature 15 wrestlers competing to see who can stay in the ring the longest.

Attendees have the option of meeting WWE wrestler and commentator Ricardo Rodriguez before the performances. An autograph or picture costs $20 each, or $30 for the combo.

More information: Saturday at 7 p.m.; meet and greet runs from 4-6 p.m. | Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Cost: $15-$90, depending on seat | More info

Long's Park concert

Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore, in a duo called The Guilty Ones, will perform at Long's Park this weekend as part of the park's free summer concert programming. This week, however, attendees can enjoy brews from Mad Chef Craft Brewing as the park will hold a rare beer garden fundraiser.

Proceeds from the beer garden will go toward beautifying Long's Park.

As always, bring a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy the concert.

More information: Sunday at 7:30 p.m.; beer garden runs from 6-9 p.m. | Long's Park, 1441 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info