There's plenty to do in Lancaster County this weekend.

Events range from a Taylor Swift-themed dance party to an Irish-themed festival, to free soul food.

Because of the ever-changing nature of COVID-19, be sure to check with each respective venue before attending to make sure that the event is still happening.

Here are five things to do this weekend.

Soulful Thursdays

For Black History Month, Crispus Attucks Community Center will host a soul food lunch every Thursday. This Thursday includes jambalaya, fried cabbage and corn bread.

More information: Thursday, Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. to noon | Crispus Attucks Community Center, 407 Howard Ave., Lancaster | Cost: Free | More info

'Changing Channels'

The Fulton Theatre's newest studio production, "Changing Channels," tells a story about TV broadcasting during McCarthyism in the 1950s.

More information: Thursday and Friday, Feb. 10 to 11, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 12 at 2 and 8 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. | The Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Cost: $36 for general admission | More info

Snow slime

The North Museum will host a family-friendly event that teaches kids and parents alike how to make snow slime, or, slime that looks like snow but won't melt.

More information: Saturday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | North Museum, 400 College Avenue, Lancaster | Cost: $3 for North Museum members, $5 for non-members | More info

Rose & Shamrock Celtic Festival

The Rose & Shamrock Celtic Festival returns for 2022 in a limited capacity compared to previous years. This year, the focus will be on competitions, including dancing, music, baking, art and bagpipes competitions. Charlie Zahm and Tad Marks will perform a concert at the Celtic Center of Lancaster Saturday evening, but all other events will take place at the Wyndham Lancaster Convention Center. Read more about the event here.

More information: Saturday, Feb. 12 from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Wyndham Lancaster Convention Center, 2300 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Taylor Swift dance party

Phantom Power will host a Taylor Swift-themed dance party, playing hits from the pop star and her friends.

More information: Saturday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $15 in advance, $20 day-of | 21+ | More info