For those who loves the arts in all its forms — namely food, theater, fine arts and music — Lancaster County has a lot to offer this weekend.

Among the events to attend this weekend include a two-day arts festival, a Celtic band performance and the opening of a new, massive food hall in Lancaster city.

Here are five events to attend this week.

Southern Market opening weekend

Southern Market opens today with seven food vendors plus a coffee shop and pizza pop-up in its spacious food hall. It officially opens at 4 p.m. It will then be open the rest of the weekend, for those who want to beat the opening-day crowd. Check out our full coverage of the market's opening here.

More information: Thursday, Jan. 27 at 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, Jan. 28-29 from noon to 10 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. | Southern Market, 100 S. Queen St., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Whose Hands Are These?

Two Lancaster bands, rock trio Whose Hands Are These? and space-country quintet Nielsen Family Band, will perform at Tellus360 tonight. Adam Kowalczyk will open the show under the moniker of Milo Johnson.

More information: Thursday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $10 in advance, $12 the day-of | 21+ | More info

Mount Joy Festival For the Arts

Twenty artists will set up displays in several Mount Joy businesses Friday and Saturday. Among the artists will be painters, those who work with stained glass, woodworkers, knit crafters, jewelry makers and more. View where each artist will be below.

More information: Friday, Jan. 28 from 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Downtown Mount Joy | Cost: Free admission | More info

'Our Town'

Servant Stage Company will host its first performances of Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, "Our Town." The play follows the stories of people in a fictional small town called Grover's Corners, and features an entirely youth cast.

More information: Friday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 29 at 2 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. | Magic and Wonder Theater, 3065 Lincoln Highway, Paradise | Cost: Free, or pay-what-you-will. All proceeds benefit the youth theater program | More info

Enter the Haggis

Complete with bagpipes and fiddles, Celtic band Enter the Haggis will perform at Phantom Power this weekend in support of their latest album, "The Archer's Parade."

More information: Saturday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $20 in advance, $25 the day-of; parking costs $5 on-site | 21+ | More info