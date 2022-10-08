There’s no better place than Lancaster County for some fall fun. Here are just five of our area’s corn mazes to explore this month.

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm

Cherry Crest is a corn maze champion. This year’s maze, which celebrates America’s national parks, placed third in USA Today’s 10Best reader’s poll. (In 2020, Cherry Crest placed first). Expect to spend about an hour in this 5-acre corn maze that offers more than 2.5 miles of paths. Maze Masters are ready to assist if you get lost and need help getting back on track. When ordered online, weekday tickets start at $21.95 and Saturday tickets start at $29.95 and include other activities on the farm. Cherry Crest Adventure Farm is located at 150 Cherry Hill Road in Ronks. More info: cherrycrestfarm.com.

Amish Farm and House

Explore the quilt pattern within the 2-acre corn maze at Amish Farm and House. Be sure to grab a scavenger hunt map from the lobby area; it will help you navigate the maze. Adult tickets are $13 and children’s tickets are $9. Tickets include access to hay rides, Pumpkin Chuckin’, a petting zoo and more. Amish Farm and House is located at 2395 Covered Bridge Drive, near the Target off U.S. Route 30. More info: amishfarmandhouse.com.

Corn Cob Acres

After kids explore the cornfield trail at Corn Cob Acres, they can check out the Corn Cob Acres’ new playground, created from a converted John Deere Combine Harvester. Also new this year is a 42-foot-diameter Corn Bin, which is full of shelled corn to play in. There’s also a new dining option on site, the Sweet Shoppe. Tickets start at $15.99 when ordered online, or $18 at the gate. Corn Cob Acres is located at 191 College Ave. in Mountville. More info: corncobacres.com.

Oregon Dairy

Oregon Dairy’s 2022 “Thank-a-Trucker” corn maze celebrates the people who work hard to deliver us goods. The 13-acre maze is included in the farm’s general admission in October, which also gives visitors access to a wagon ride to the pumpkin patch, barrel train rides, the corn launcher and new games like grainbin basketball. Tickets are $13 for ages 3-64 when ordered online. There’s a Touch-a-Truck food drive planned for Oct. 22, too; make a donation and receive $2 off admission that day. The corn maze is located at 1289 Creek Road, Lititz. More info: oregondairy.com.

Country Barn

Country Barn’s Barnyard Kingdom includes a 5-acre corn maze, slides, a bouncy pumpkin and other fall fun. A bonus? It’s open on Columbus Day, Oct. 10, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Regular hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday (last admission at 9 p.m.) and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $15. Country Barn is located near Mountville at 211 S. Donerville Road, Lancaster. More info: countrybarnmarket.com/barnyard-kingdom.