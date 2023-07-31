The Ephrata American Legion Riders Chapter 429 will host its fourth annual Patriots Ride Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Legion, 300 Cocalico St. in Ephrata.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. and costs $20 per person. Registration fees will benefit Triangle Therapeutic Riding Center in Reinholds, whose mission is to improve the body, mind and spirit of children and adults regardless of disability through equine-assisted activities and therapeutic riding.

The 58-mile scenic ride through the countryside begins at noon and includes one stop before returning to the Ephrata American Legion for an after-party.

The after-party will include raffles, food and beverages, plus live music by Easily Amused from 4 to 8 p.m. Admission for those who only want to attend the after-party is $10 per person, also benefiting Triangle Therapeutic Riding Center.

The event is open to the public. For questions, contact Scott Williams at 717572-5979.