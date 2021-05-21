The 45th annual Red Rose Run, hosted by the City of Lancaster, will be virtual this year.

Runners can complete the 5-mile virtual race from anywhere between June 3 and 6. Runners of all activity levels are welcome to participate. Participants can enter their time for a chance to win awards in unusual categories, like “First Time Submitted on June 3” or “Runner Furthest Distance Away from Lancaster.”

Registration fee includes a T-shirt and swag from Lancaster Central Market, the race’s beneficiary. Runners can pick up their T-shirts on Friday, June 4, from noon to 4 p.m. outside the Lancaster City Visitor Center. Shirts that are not picked up on June 4 will be mailed following race completion on June 6.

Registration is now open. For more information, go to visitlancastercity.com/red-rose-run.