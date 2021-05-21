Red Rose Run

Participants in the 2019 Red Rose Run make their way north on Queen Street at the beginning of the race Saturday, June 1, 2019. The 2021 race will be virtual. 

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

The 45th annual Red Rose Run, hosted by the City of Lancaster, will be virtual this year.

Runners can complete the 5-mile virtual race from anywhere between June 3 and 6. Runners of all activity levels are welcome to participate. Participants can enter their time for a chance to win awards in unusual categories, like “First Time Submitted on June 3” or “Runner Furthest Distance Away from Lancaster.”

Registration fee includes a T-shirt and swag from Lancaster Central Market, the race’s beneficiary. Runners can pick up their T-shirts on Friday, June 4, from noon to 4 p.m. outside the Lancaster City Visitor Center. Shirts that are not picked up on June 4 will be mailed following race completion on June 6.

Registration is now open. For more information, go to  visitlancastercity.com/red-rose-run.

