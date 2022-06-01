Lancaster County will be a prime destination in June for people who love good music.

June kicks off the first of the Long's Park Summer Series, which continues through August. This month, the series will feature soul outfit Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, folk band The Bros. Landreth, country artist Tony Jackson and soul band Con Brio.

There will also be a special event in Binns Park on June 17, Haitian performers Lakou Mizik, brought to Lancaster in collaboration with WXPN, Church World Service and Music For Everyone.

Some Lancaster based favorites — brass outfit Big Boy Brass, ska band Big Fat Meanies and Irish band the Sporting Hill Ramblers — will perform this month, as well as some national acts, like folk rock band Slaughter Beach, Dog, pop trio The Lettermen and cover band Fleetwood Mask.

Below is a curated list of concerts to check out in Lancaster County this June.

June 1

- Rock artist Liam Kazar will perform at Tellus360 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance, or $15 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

June 2

- Jazz saxophonist Kenny G will perform at American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $44 to $64. More info.

June 3

- Folk rock band Slaughter Beach, Dog will perform at Phantom Power at 7 p.m. Indie rock solo act Trace Mountains and folk pop artist Anika Pyle will open the show. Tickets are $17 in advance, or $20 the day-of. More info.

- Shore rock band Sounds of Summer will perform at Stoner Grille at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Rock band North by North will perform at Tellus360 at 7:30 p.m. Space country band Nielsen Family Band and alternative rock band Houses In The Sky will open the show. Tickets are $10. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

June 4

- Blues outfit Octavia Blues Band will perform at Loxley's Restaurant at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Blues band Venom Blues will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

June 5

- Folk indie band Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 6 p.m. Americana musician Liv Greene and bluegrass singer-songwriter Jordan Rast will open the show. Tickets are $15. More info.

- Brass band Big Boy Brass will perform on the rooftop at Tellus360 at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

- Soul outfit Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen will perform at Long's Park. The music begins at 7:30 p.m., but attendees are encouraged to grab a spot on the lawn early. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. There is no cover charge, though donations are welcomed. More info.

June 9

- Christian singer Rhett Walker will perform at the Manheim Junction Center at 7 p.m. Tickets run from $25 to $35. More info.

- Mickey's Black Box will host a night called Celebrating Billy Joel, including several musicians who will perform covers of Joel's best works, at 7 p.m. Tickets run from $25 to $30, depending on seat. More info.

June 10

- Pop/rock band Screamin Daisys will perform at Marion Court Room at 5 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- R&B band nxtime will perform at the Lititz Shirt Factory at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. More info.

- Pop vocal trio The Lettermen will perform at American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35. The Lettermen will initiate a home goods drive, where people are encouraged to donate kitchen items, as well as toiletries, paper goods, cleaning products, new or gently used clothing and gift cards. Locally donated goods will go to the North Star Initiative in Lancaster County, which helps survivors of sex trafficking. More info.

- Indie band Ceramic Animal will perform at Tellus360 at 8 p.m. Rock band Phase Materia and singer-songwriter Connor Kirk will open the show. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $18 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

June 11

- Funk band Arthur Thomas & The Funkatorium will perform at Tellus360 at 7 p.m. Cover charge is $5. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

- Rock-n-roll band Steven Courtney Band of Friends will perform at Loxley's Restaurant at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Rock band Garcia Peoples will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance, or $15 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

- The Lancaster Symphony Orchestra will perform twice at the First Presbyterian Church, once at 3 p.m. and again at 8 p.m. The performance will feature works from Joseph Haydn's "The Creation." The orchestra will also host a pay-what-you can event on June 10 at 7:30 p.m. Regular-priced tickets range from $36.05 to $77.25. More info.

June 12

- Irish band The Celtic Martins will perform at the Eicher Arts Center at 4 p.m. The band will be the cap to the venue's popular Ice Cream Sunday Day. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Folk/alternative country band The Bros. Landreth will perform at Long's Park. The music begins at 7:30 p.m., but attendees are encouraged to grab a spot on the lawn early. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. There is no cover charge, though donations are welcomed. More info.

- Indie rock band We Were Promised Jetpacks will perform at Tellus360 at 8 p.m. Indie rock band Weakened Friends will open the show. Tickets are $18. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

June 14

- Americana artist Seth Walker will perform at Tellus360 at 8 p.m. Indie band Pressing Strings will open the show. Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

June 16

- Fleetwood Mac cover band Fleetwood Mask will perform at American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $29. More info.

- Irish band Sporting Hill Ramblers will perform at McCleary's Pub at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

June 17

- Haitian musicians Lakou Mizik will perform at Binns Park at 5:30 p.m. The concert is a collaboration among radio station WXPN, Music For Everyone and Church World Service to celebrate World Refugee Day and Immigrant Heritage Month. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Folk indie band The Wild Hymns will release their album "Eternal Return" at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 the day-of. More info.

- Rock band Tiny Moving Parts will perform at Mickey's Black Box at 7 p.m. Acoustic rock band This Wild Life and emo rock band In Her Own Words will open the show. Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 the day-of. More info.

- Multi-genre Lancaster band Ghost Light Radio Show will perform at Sickman's Mill at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

June 18

- Alternative rock band Jimmie's Chicken Shack will perform at Phantom Power at 7 p.m. Rock bands Heroes 4 Ransom and Volume to Nothing, as well as jazz-punk band Wayward Giants, will open the show. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $18 the day-of. More info.

June 19

- Country artist Tony Jackson will perform at Long's Park. The music begins at 7:30 p.m., but attendees are encouraged to grab a spot on the lawn early. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. There is no cover charge, though donations are welcomed. More info.

June 21

- Funk artist Boulevards will perform at Tellus360 at 8 p.m. Blues artist Bobby Gentilo will open the show. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $18 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

June 23

- Jazz bassist Emmanuel Nsingani and jazz vocalist Devon Brady will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. More info.

June 24

- Classic rock cover band Dire Wolf will perform at Stoner Grille at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

June 25

- Ska band Big Fat Meanies will perform at Strasburg Community Park at 6:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Singer-songwriter Leo DiSanto will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 7:30 p.m. as belated support of DiSanto's album "I'm Not Sad." Tickets are $15. More info.

- '60s and '70s acts including The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Classics IV, The Vogues, The Association and The Cowsills will perform at American Music Theatre at 8 p.m. This show has been rescheduled from June 2020, Oct. 2020 and June 2021, but all tickets purchased will be honored for this show. Tickets range from $59 to $79. More info.

June 26

- Soul/rock band Con Brio will perform at Long's Park. The music begins at 7:30 p.m., but attendees are encouraged to grab a spot on the lawn early. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. There is no cover charge, though donations are welcomed. More info.

- Country/pop artist Ryan Clark will perform at Tellus360 at 7 p.m. Singer-songwriter Hunter McNally will open the show. Tickets are $12. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.