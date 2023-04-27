How does a theater take a massive entity like the Titanic and scale it down for a stage?

Clever planning and set design, for starters.

The Fulton Theatre recently debuted its latest mainstage production, "Titanic," using several tricks to bring this colossal ship of a story to a small stage.

The production starts with ship designers declaring the Titanic to be one of the grandest, fastest ships available, and chronicles the story of the ship from then until it sinks. There's no central main character, as nearly everyone has a similar-sized role in the story.

The theater uses multi-purpose set pieces, including a massive, rotating multi-tiered platform that serves as the ship's deck, as well as several screens and multimedia effects, to tell the story of the Titanic.

Did You Know? This production is not based on James Cameron's film, "Titanic," with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. Both the film and the musical debuted in the same year, though they're only related by way of subject matter.

It took a lot of time and effort to get the details just right for the set of "Titanic."

"We spent many hours discussion this vision and how we could bring that to reality," says Ben Miller, technical director, in an email. "As time went on, everything fell into place and the process continued quite flawlessly."

Here are four takeaways to know before seeing "Titanic."

This production is three years in the making.

The Fulton Theatre had to wait three years to debut "Titanic," as its original 2020 run was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its related shutdowns.

The cast of "Titanic" was near rehearsal by the time the shutdowns happened, says Marc Robin, executive artistic director at the Fulton Theatre, at a recent preview of the new run.

"Titanic," "Kinky Boots" and "Jersey Boys" were all postponed to later seasons after COVID-19 related cancellations.

'Titanic' is both factual and entertaining.

While "Titanic" is an operatic musical with a litany of interesting characters, it's also a good opportunity for people to learn about what happened to the infamous boat.

Many of the characters in the musical were based on actual people.

Ida (Linda Balgord) and Isidor Strauss (Michael Iannucci), for instance, were co-owners of Macy's department stores. They both died on the Titanic after deciding to let others into the lifeboats instead. They were married for so long that neither could imagine one without the other.

Alice Beane (Charis Leos) was based on second-class passenger Ethel Beane, who boarded the Titanic with her husband, Edward. She and her husband survived in both the musical and real life.

The musical made the divide between the passengers' class systems — first, second and third — evident, with costumes and dialects being two distinguishing factors. When the ship started to sink, most of the third-class passengers were not allowed into the upper levels of the boat.

Out of the nearly 1,300 people who died when the ship sank, about 75% of them were third-class passengers.

If You Go What: "Titanic" mainstage production. Where: The Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St., Lancaster. When: "Titanic" continues through May 21, Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. (there will not be Tuesday shows on May 9 and 16.), Wednesdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (there is no 2 p.m. show April 27), Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Cost: $31-$89. More info: thefulton.org/shows/titanic.

'Titanic' uses screens to help move along the plot and add dimension to its set designs.

The Fulton Theatre uses four vertical screens and a long, horizontal screen to add another layer of dimension to the stage.

The screens complement the set design, as they offer images and videos that show depth to the set, such as adding a calm ocean, or showing whether it's supposed to be day or night.

The horizontal screen often showed timestamps and added a multimedia component to the production.

That screen also displayed a countdown of when calamity would strike, as well as other components that helped tell the story, like blueprints of the boat, depictions of the boat's damage and information on where a given scene took place.

The videos on screen are all original for this production, created by video designer Jorge Cousineau.

"I had to start from scratch, diving into the depth of the history of the ship and its fate," Cousineau says in an email. "From the very beginning, I was excited about the aspect of using 3D modeling software to create the locations that were needed throughout the show."

Cousineau gives credit to the active online communities surrounding the Titanic's story. He was able to buy models of the ship and build upon them, using software like Cinema4D, Adobe After Effects and Photoshop, among others.

"I began to create content and then modeled the locations and collected textures and other components we needed, such as clouds and ocean footage," Cousineau says. "This was definitely one of the harder shows of my career."

Actors enter and exit the orchestra pit to show height and depth on stage.

Visitors may be surprised to see the orchestra pit often being used for other purposes than hosting the production's musicians.

The orchestra pit was often used to show depth and height on the boat.

"We have never used the orchestra pit for an extension of the scenic component of the show. ... This is the first time we've used it as a performance level," Robin says in an email with LNP|LancasterOnline.

Characters would climb up the ladder to the main stage to show the ascent from one level to another, like when passengers made their way to the upper deck after the iceberg collision.

Many of the musicians for the production were nestled in the stage's wings, or just left and right from the part of the stage the audience can see.

For more information about "Titanic" and the Fulton Theatre, visit thefulton.org/shows/titanic.