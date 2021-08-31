Overcast skies, mild temperatures and lots of animal pals: It was the best way to celebrate a sunflower festival last weekend.

This year, Cherry Crest Adventure Farm is holding its sunflower festival over two days on separate weekends; one was on Saturday, Aug. 28, and the second will be this weekend, on Saturday, Sept. 4. Admission to the festival is included in the cost of general admission, which is $21 at the gate and $17.95 online at cherrycrestfarm.com.

If you missed the first festival, the second is less than a week away.

Here are four interesting things to see at the sunflower festival at the adventure farm, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks.

Sunflowers, of course

Toward the back of Cherry Crest's property is a sprawling field of multicolored sunflowers.

People could purchase flowers by the stem for $2 or by the bucket for $20; they're given a pair of clippers and set loose into the fields.

The sunflower festival itself was more of a casual celebration than a devoted party.

A live band played music — namely, covers of popular 1970s and '80s songs — while people swirled about the fields Saturday afternoon.

A few local craft vendors set up near the field, and food vendors sold artisan grilled cheese, while Our Town Brewery sold two beer selections.

Next to the sunflower field was an abundant field of wildflowers and zinnias, which were also primed for picking. The festival is great for those who love Instagram-worthy flowery photo shoots.

Animals galore

Cherry Crest offers several means of learning about and interacting with animals.

For free, kids and adults alike can visit a barn and hold baby chicks. They are soft. and sweetly chirp when held.

There are several ways to interact with goats on the farm; there are several holes in the fence to pet goats and give them food. But, beware: They will nibble on your fingers.

There are also sheep, pigs and bees that are good to observe, though are not available to interact with.

Norfolk & Western 611 train

Railroad tracks intersect Cherry Crest nearly in the middle of the farm. These tracks connect to the Strasburg Rail Road, just minutes away from the farm.

One of the trains to come through the farm is the Norfolk & Western 611 steam locomotive, as part of the train's monthslong residency at Strasburg Rail Road.

The train doesn't stop at the farm, but it does ride straight through.

The 611 train was built in 1950 and transported passenger trains between Norfolk and Cincinnati.

“It’s very important to keep this kind of technology in front of people to observe and enjoy, and hopefully create a new generation of fans to ride behind it, or operate the locomotive,” said Scott Lindsey, chief mechanical officer of the 611, in an interview with LNP|LancasterOnline. “Otherwise, it’s just a cold piece of steel.”

The Strasburg Rail Road has tours and events planned for the 611 train through Oct. 2, 2021.

Decadent food scene

Food was never too far away at Cherry Crest, whether you were near the entrance or toward the sunflower fields.

Immediately, guests are greeted with a stand that sold apple cider doughnuts. They were warm and soft, obviously fresh.

A few feet away was the sweets shop, which had several types of chocolates, candies and fudge.

Smaller food stands speckled the farm; drinks and food were always accessible.

Some food choices included roasted sweet corn, burgers, pulled pork sandwiches, milkshakes and kettle corn.

Beer from Raney Cellars Brewing Company in Millersville and wine from Britain Hill Winery will be available during the Sept. 4 sunflower festival.