Four Lancaster County residents will sing the "Star-Spangled Banner" at the 2023 PA Farm Show.

Natalie and Faith Musser, of Mount Joy and Elizabethtown, will sing 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, as part of the openng ceremony.

Diane Harris of Bart Township will sing 8 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.

Caden Smith of Lancaster will sing 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, before the Army-Navy Cookoff, during Military Veterans and Families Day.

The singers were selected from submissions to the farm show's 2023 "Oh, Say Can You Sing?" contest. A panel of judges selected 20 finalists from 39 entries. Finalists' videos were posted on Facebook, where fans voted to determine the winners.

Mia Bixler, 6, of Schuylkill Haven, Schuylkill County, received the most social media votes. She won the honor of performing on opening day, Jan. 7, at 8 a.m.

The 2023 PA Farm Show is Jan. 7-14. Performances will be featured live on the PA Farm Show's Facebook page, facebook.com/PAFarmShow.

A full schedule is as follows:

Friday, Jan. 6:

5:30 p.m.: Crystal Bomgardner, Jonestown, Lebanon County. (PA Preferred Reception)

Saturday, Jan. 7:

8 a.m.: Mia Bixler, Schuylkill Haven, Schuylkill County.

10 a.m.: Natalie and Faith Musser, Mount Joy and Elizabethtown, Lancaster County. (Opening Ceremony)

Sunday, Jan. 8:

8 a.m.: Diane Harris, Bart Township, Lancaster County.

Monday, Jan. 9:

8 a.m.: Northern High School Bear Singers, Dillsburg, York County.

Tuesday, Jan. 10:

8 a.m.: Landon Mak, York, York County.

9:30 a.m.: Apalonia "Apple" Passeti, Forty Fort, Luzerne County. (Jr. Livestock Sale)

Wednesday, Jan. 11:

8 a.m.: Big Spring High School Chamber Choir, Newville, Cumberland County.

Thursday, Jan. 12 (Military Veterans and Families Day):

8 a.m.: Kara Grenell, Connellsville, Fayette County.

1 p.m.: Army-Navy Cookoff, Caden Smith, Lancaster, Lancaster County.

Friday, Jan. 13:

8 a.m.: Eagle View Middle School Eagle Singers, Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County.

Saturday, Jan. 14:

8 a.m.: Kiersten Englebert, Biglerville, Adams County.