Lancaster County typically has a plethora of Halloween parades filled to the brim with costumed people with smiling faces.

So far, organizers across the county have announced four parades.

Here's where you can find a Halloween parade in Lancaster County this year.

Memorial Park Halloween Parade, Quarryville

Quarryville's event, which combines trunk-or-treat with a Halloween parade, will feature lots of candy and hayrides.

More information: Saturday, Oct. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. | Memorial Park, 297 Park Avenue, Quarryville | More info

Grocery Outlet Halloween Parade, Lancaster

Grocery Outlet will host a small parade where kids can walk throughout the store and get candy from employees. Plan to arrive a few minutes early to register for the event in person.

More information: Saturday, Oct. 23 starting at 1:30 p.m. | Grocery Outlet, 1951 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster | More info

Lititz Lion Halloween Parade, Lititz

The Lititz Lion Halloween Parade will start at Locust and Main streets in Lititz and travel until town square.

More information: Monday, Oct. 25, from 7 to 8 p.m. | Locust and Main streets, Lititz | More info

Mardi Gras Halloween Parade, Columbia

Columbia will host a Mardi Gras-themed Halloween parade. It will start at the Columbia Borough Fire Department, and the route goes as follows: Manor Street to Fourth Street, Fourth Street to Union Street, Union Street to Second Street, Second Street to Locust Street, Locust Street to Sixth Street, Sixth Street to Cherry Street.

More information: Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. | More info

Are we missing any parades? Email mjmiller@lnpnews.com with details on other Halloween parades; this post will be updated accordingly.