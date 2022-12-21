Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the cancellation of Midnight Madness, an event planned in Quarryville Friday night at Susquehanna Ford Service. It has been canceled due to weather, organizers say.

Fill your Friday with music and holiday parties.

Friday will especially be fruitful for Quarryville, which will have two full holiday party events complete with live entertainment, food trucks and other activities. Those events are also great for snagging those last-minute holiday gifts.

Besides that, there will be two holiday parties, one at Phantom Power and the other at Mickey's Black Box, both featuring music and other festivities.

Or, if you're looking for something more traditional (and for a good cause), check out Quintessentially Brass in downtown Lancaster.

Here are five events to check out this Friday.

Midnight Gladness

Britain Hill Venue & Vineyard will host an event with live music from singer Amy Peck, holiday gifts and items for sale, fundraisers and local treats. Food from 22 BBQ will be available from 5-9 p.m.

More information: Friday from 11 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.; music from 5-9 p.m. | Britain Hill Venue & Vineyard, 790 Little Britain Road North, Quarryville | Cost: Free admission | More info

Holiday Xtravaganza

Rock/pop cover band The Cellar Sessions will perform songs from popular artists like the Beatles, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, Kenny Chesney and more at Mickey's Black Box. There will also be special cocktails at the event, as well as a tasting from Spyglass Ridge Winery, an ugly sweater competition and more.

More information: Friday at 6 p.m. | Mickey's Black Box, 101 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz | Cost: $15 | More info

Apes of the State concert

Lancaster native folk punk band Apes of the State will perform at Phantom Power for their Holiday Spectacular event, featuring openers folk rapper Ceschi and folk artist X Dirty Fingers. There will also be a drag show from local group Diner Dolls.

The concert doubles as a benefit for nonprofit Alder Health Services, which works to improve the health and well-being of individuals living with HIV/AIDS and members of the LGBTQ+ community in southcentral Pennsylvania.

More information: Friday at 8 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $10 in advance, $15 the day-of | More info

Brass concert

The First Reformed United Church of Christ will host its 24th annual concert with aptly named brass quintet Quintessentially Brass Friday. The concert benefits the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

More information: Friday at 7:30 p.m., First Reformed United Church of Christ, 40 E. Orange St., Lancaster | Cost: By donation | More info