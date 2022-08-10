Mix up this week’s viewing by seeing something a little different in the theaters. Here are four unusual options.

Cat Video Fest

You already spend hours scrolling through cat videos on your phone. Why not see them on the big screen? Cat Video Fest, at Zoetropolis at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, is a compilation of cat videos, animations and music videos. This feature is shown only in theaters and raises money for cats in need through partnerships with local cat charities, animal welfare organizations and shelters. Tickets are $11 for adults and $9 for seniors and students. 112 N. Water St.; zoetropolis.com.

‘Big, Loud and Live 17’

Part of what makes seeing a film in a movie theater so exciting is its booming speaker system. Penn Cinema’s will surely be put to work during the screening of “Big Loud and Live 17,” Drum Corps International’s 17th annual recording of its top 15 ensembles of 2022 performing live from the DCI World Championship Prelims at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Historic clips and interviews are woven into the performance footage. The show begins 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11; tickets are $21. 541 Airport Road, Lititz; penncinema.com.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha'

Experience an old favorite with a fresh twist in this Hindi-language remake of “Forrest Gump.” Aamir Khan stars in the titular role and produced this version, which according to the trailer, hits the big notes of the Tom Hanks original: a simple-minded guy navigates life’s challenges, from a military career to heartbreak to an incredible journey running across the country. Various showtimes are available Thursday, Aug. 11, through Aug. 18 at Regal Manor, 1246 Millersville Pike; regmovies.com.

‘Marcel the Shell With Shoes On'

In 2010, a series of short films about an anthropomorphic seashell won the hearts of audiences. Now, the tiny little dude gets the big-screen treatment in this A24 feature film. Comedian/actor Jenny Slate, from “Parks and Recreation,” “Secret Life of Pets” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” co-wrote the film and voices Marcel. Zoetropolis offers showtimes beginning Friday, Aug. 12, through Sept. 1. Tickets are $11 for adults and $9 for seniors and students. 112 N. Water St.; zoetropolis.com.