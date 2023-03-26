An auction Saturday of more than two dozen works by Amish-born artists Abner and Aaron Zook yielded a high bid of $20,000 for one picture but had offered prices that fell well short of those from some recent auctions of the brothers’ works.

The top bid was for an Abner Zook picture from 1989, “AC Roland Grist Mill,” which depicts a horse team parked at a mill next to a covered bridge. The picture, which measures 52 by 27.5 inches, was donated in the name of Mennonite Central Committee, and proceeds of the sale benefited that Akron-based nonprofit.

The second-highest bid of $18,000 was Abner Zook’s “Rocky Ridge School,” an equally large picture from 1994 that features a removable covered bridge top that can be put on or taken off a stone bridge. Proceeds from that sale also benefited MCC.

Abner and Aaron Zook were born in Leacock Township in 1921. The Zook twins were raised Amish, although both eventually left the Old Order church. Often depicting scenes from childhood, their three-dimensional works combined painting and wood carving while incorporating other elements such as twisted wire for trees.

Aaron Zook, who lived and worked most of his life in Leacock Township, died in 2003. Abner Zook, who lived and worked mostly in Lebanon County, died in 2010.

Some recent sales of the Zook brothers’ works have brought $30,000-plus, with a March 2022 sale at PA Auction Center attracting a $52,000 bid for an Aaron Zook work of Mascot Mill in Ronks, near where the Zooks grew up. The picture was bought by the Ressler Mill Foundation, which has preserved the mill.

The Saturday auction at PA Auction Center in Blue Ball was attended by roughly 75 people and featured a dozen of the brothers’ larger pictures depicting covered bridges, farm scenes, mills, a swimming hole, a school and quilt-making inside a home. In all, 25 Zook works were sold, including 10 smaller octagonal pictures by Aaron Zook, as well as an art clock by Abner Zook and a traditional 2D painting of a pheasant by Aaron Zook.

The 10 small octagonal pictures by Aaron Zook mostly sold for around $2,000, although one scene of a winter sleigh ride brought a bid of $3,000.

While prices at the most recent sale did not approach that recent high, the 25 Zook works collectively attracted bids totaling $180,500.