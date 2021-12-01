The holiday season is here, and Lancaster County has several ways for you to celebrate.

Events range from a dog-themed bingo day to a photo shoot with Krampus hosted by the Lancaster Cemetery.

Here are 37 holiday events happening this week, from Dec. 1 to 5, 2021.

Wednesday

- Hayloft Ice Cream will host a Christmas market at its location, 95 S. Groffdale Ave. in Leola, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. More info.

- The Manheim Chamber will host a holiday story hop in Market Square. People can enjoy three different holiday stories at the Mini Park, at the corner of E. High St. and S. Main St. Event runs from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. More info.

Thursday

- Christmas Spirit Light Show, at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster city, will host a drive-thru lights show tonight from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Normal entry is $20, a car with 9+ passengers is $30 and a season pass is $65. More info.

- Lancaster Creative Reuse will host a class on how to make Christmas coffee ornaments. People can make up to five ornaments. The event starts at 3 p.m. and is BYOB and 21+. Tickets cost $15. More info.

Friday

- Vintage Revival Market returns with a rock-and-roll themed event. The market will be at Pod 2 of Rock Lititz, at 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Fetish Brewing will be at the event, and there will be live music and entertainment. More info.

- Kids can make a custom wooden Christmas tree ornament at Ken's Gardens, at 3552 W. Newport Rd. in Ronks. Event lasts all day, and children must be accompanied by an adult. Adults can make ornaments for a fee. More info.

- The Servant Stage will host its production of "Joy to the World" this weekend, featuring traditional and modern Christmas songs. Event will start at 7 p.m. More info.

- People will be able to walk through Christmas lights at the Prospect Valley Farm, at 1135 Prospect Road in Columbia, on Fridays leading up until Christmas. Event happens from 5 to 8 p.m. and is free to the community. More info.

- Lititz Springs Park will host this year's Christmas in the Park event, which will feature a Christmas tree lighting, live entertainment and a visit from Santa. More info.

- Christmas Spirit Light Show, at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster city, will host a drive-thru lights show tonight from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Normal entry is $20, a car with 9+ passengers is $30 and a season pass is $65. More info.

- The Mayor's Tree Lighting will happen on the intersection of King and Queen streets in downtown Lancaster starting at 5 p.m. Big Boy Brass will offer live entertainment and there will be an appearance from Santa Claus. More info.

- The Ware Center in downtown Lancaster will host a local artisan's maker's market, featuring gifts like pottery, ornaments, knickknacks and more. The event will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. More info.

- Santa will give out more than 150 stockings filled with gifts in this event at the Student Memorial Center at Millersville University hosted by the Millersville Business Association. There will also be vendors. Open and free to the public, the event starts at 5:30 p.m. More info.

- Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse will host a First Friday Fright Night movie featuring the horror/slasher film "Black Christmas" from 1974. Tickets are $11 and the event starts at 9 p.m. More info.

- Conestoga Valley School District will host its annual Holiday Lights Show starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Gerald G. Huesken Middle School at 500 Mt. Sidney Road in Lancaster. The show is free, but donations are appreciated. All proceeds benefit CV's Technology Student Association club. More info.

- Endo Cafe, at 237 N. Prince St. in downtown Lancaster, will host a holiday market featuring 13 local vendors. There will be good on site, and free alcoholic beverages. Event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. More info.

- Willow Street Fire Company, at 2901 Willow St. Pike N., will host a tree lighting event with an appearance from Santa. Event starts at 6:30 p.m. More info.

Saturday

- The Vintage Revival Market at Rock Lititz continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info.

- Kids can still make a custom wooden Christmas tree ornament at Ken's Gardens. More info.

- The Servant Stage's "Joy to the World" continues today with shows at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. More info.

- Creatively Lancaster will host its first of four holiday makers markets at the former BonTon at Park City Center. Event lasts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info.

- High Fever: Snow ball, a holiday-themed dance party, will happen at the Village Nightclub, at 205 N. Christian St. in Lancaster city. The event will feature tunes from DJ Salinger, a drag show and a prize for the best-dressed person. It's a 21+ event, and cover is $10. More info.

- Christmas Spirit Light Show, at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster city, will host a drive-thru lights show tonight from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Normal entry is $20, a car with 9+ passengers is $30 and a season pass is $65. More info.

- Winterfest returns to Main Street in Mount Joy with food, live entertainment, a tree lighting, vendors and Santa. Event goes from 4 to 7 p.m. More info.

- Britain Hill Venue & Vineyard will host a holiday vendor fair at its Quarryville location, at 790 Little Britain Road N. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature local small businesses and crafters. More info.

- The annual Christmas tree lighting will happen at Market Square in Manheim from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The event will feature live, local performers, caroling, food and more. More info.

- The Star Barn Village will host its Christmas events, featuring a visit from Santa, photos, games and more. Event goes from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 in advance or $18 at the door, VIP tickets are $30. More info.

- The Brethren Village Retirement Community will host a Christmas bazaar with quilts, crafts, ceramics and more. Proceeds benefit BV's Good Samaritan fund. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. More info.

- The Columbia Animal Shelter, at 265 S. 10th St., will host a "Pet Photos with Santa" day, where all friendly animals can be brought to the shelter to have their photos taken with Santa. Photos cost $5 each and proceeds benefit the shelter. Event runs from 9 a.m. to noon. More info.

- Lancaster County Christian School, at 2390 New Holland Pike, will host a Christmas marketplace with several vendors. There are several raffle prizes to win. Event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. More info.

- Mount Hope Estate & Winery will host a holiday open house, where people can shop for beverages and foods, as well as buy from several vendors. Event goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info.

Sunday

- The Servant Stage's "Joy to the World" continues today with a show at 3 p.m. More info.

- Christmas Spirit Light Show, at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster city, will host a drive-thru lights show tonight from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Normal entry is $20, a car with 9+ passengers is $30 and a season pass is $65. More info.

- The Lancaster Cemetery, at 205 E. Lemon St., will host a "Photos with Krampus" fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. Bring your own camera; a photo set will be there. Suggested donation is $10.

- There will be a Christmas Marketplace in New Holland, at 662 S. Kinzer Ave. from 12:30 to 4 p.m. There will be several crafters and vendors. More info.

- 2nd Chance 4 Life Rescue will host a "Happy Howliday" bingo day with proceeds benefitting the rescue. The event will be at the American Legion in Lancaster, at 1388 Arcadia Road, and will go from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. More info.

- Mount Hope Estate & Winery will host a holiday open house, where people can shop for beverages and foods, as well as buy from several vendors. Event goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info.