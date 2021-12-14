The Claus family will make some stops at Lancaster County restaurants this Saturday.

These kid-friendly events offer kids (of all ages) the chance to enjoy breakfast alongside Santa or Mrs. Claus.

Here are three places in Lancaster County to eat with Santa or Mrs. Claus this weekend.

Max's Eatery

Max's Eatery will serve lots of elf-themed foods for its "Waffles with Mrs. Claus" event. Kids and adults are welcome to take photos with Mrs. Claus, just make sure to bring a camera. Tickets are required for all who attend. Only the 9 a.m. time slot has tickets left; 9:30 and 10 a.m. time slots have sold out.

More information: Saturday, Dec. 18 at 9 a.m. | Max's Eatery, 38 W. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $18 | More info

Cafe 301

This cafe will host a pancake breakfast and story time with Mrs. Claus. This event is both kid and family friendly.

More information: Saturday, Dec. 18 from 7 to 10 a.m. | Cafe 301, 301 Locust St., Columbia | Cost: Free admission | More info

Higher Grounds Cafe

Higher Grounds Cafe will host its first-ever breakfast with Santa event, featuring a breakfast buffet, story time with Santa and goodie bags. There will also be a coffee bar for an additional charge. Reservations are required, call 717-653-4095 to make a reservation.

More information: Saturday, Dec. 18 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and 9:30 to 11 a.m. | Higher Grounds Cafe, 22 E. Main St., Mount Joy | Cost: $15 for adults, $9 for children | More info