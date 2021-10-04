A road divided the Maize + Snitz Festival at the 1719 Hans Herr House on Saturday.

On the left, there were 18th century-themed vendors, showing their talents in yarn making, embroidery and cooking, among other talents.

On the right, a replica of a Native American longhouse, built from a structure found after a Washington Boro excavation in the 1960s.

The house hosted several examples of tools and trinkets local Indigenous people would use and trade, and, outside the house, several Indigenous people spoke about culture and ways of life.

Here are three people we met at the Maize + Snitz Market on Oct. 2.

Lynn Symborski, textile expert

Lynn Symborski creates 18th and 19th century dresses and fashion accessories. Her stand was full of custom-made embroideries and replicas of museum artifacts. pic.twitter.com/amD04319Ws — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) October 4, 2021

Lynn Symborski has always been interested in colonial clothes, she said, while working on a project in her tabletop, pedal-controlled loom.

Her market stand featured several examples of her works: embroidered stomachers (or, the triangular piece of clothing in the front of a woman's bodice), woven threads and pictures of elaborate Victorian dresses.

Symborski even created the dress she wore to the event.

She has worked with museums and several historical exhibits, Symborski said..

Some of her works for sale can be found on Etsy.

Debbie Houck, yarn extraordinaire

Debbie Houck sat at a yarn spinner, making beautiful golden and teal yarn from dyed wool. Hundreds of skeins of handmade yarn were lined up in craft boxes on her sale table.

More fun yarn photos! pic.twitter.com/IkXhfRGmVC — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) October 4, 2021

When a crowd of people came by her stand, she stood up and walked over to a firepit with three pots -- one on the fire, two off.

Houck gave a demonstration of how to authentically dye yarns using practices that those in the 18th century would have used.

"You never know what you're going to get," Houck said of the natural dyeing process.

Houck owns Bradys Hill Fibers, which tackles everything from spinning yarn to knitting and dyeing it. She also sometimes demonstrates at the Historic Rock Ford.

Drew Shuptar-Rayvis, living history demonstrator

Drew Shuptar-Rayvis, a proud Accomac and Pocomoke, set up outside the Lancaster Longhouse, across the road from the rest of the market.

There were several vendors and demonstrators outside the longhouse, primarily focused on Native American and Indigenous artifacts and culture.

Drew Shuptar-Rayvis, whose native name is Black Corn, spoke of the importance of Kéya, or turtle, a sacred animal to several Indigenous tribes. pic.twitter.com/aEmQny0t6R — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) October 4, 2021

Shuptar-Rayvis, whose native name is Black Corn, dressed in authentic 18th century clothing and spoke about several artifacts and how Native people would use them.

He also talked about the cultural significance of the turtle spirit, known as Kéya. In many Native cultures, Kéya is known as "grandmother Earth," or she who perpetuates wisdom, peace and safety, among other things, according to Native Hope.

The home and wares Native Americans would use, on display at the Maize + Snitz Market. pic.twitter.com/Vru6JWQlEr — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) October 4, 2021

Later in the day, those camped outside the longhouse performed cultural songs and dances; for one dance, audience members participated as a man sang.

Dancing at the Maize + Snitz Market! pic.twitter.com/YmFN52Beec — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) October 4, 2021

Afterward, a Native dancer performed a solo dance as the man sang once more.

Native American traditional dance at the Maize + Snitz Market. pic.twitter.com/u4DHZ9ptPM — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) October 4, 2021