Morphy Auctions, the Denver-based auction house, will host a three-day auction May 4-6 featuring more than 2,100 19th-century and early 20th-century antique coin-operated arcade, music, gambling, vending and other slot machines, plus early advertising signs.

Here are three unique items from the sale:

JP Seeburg Style “G” Art Style Orchestrion

This JP Seeburg Style "G" Orchestrion coin-operated machine, seen at the top of this article, was a technological marvel of its time. The upright player piano-style machine also features four illuminated art glass panels and houses violin and flute pipes, a mandolin attachment, a tympani, bass and snare drums, a cymbal and triangle. It plays a music roll with a selection of 65 notes. The estimate for this item is $40,000-$60,000.

Watling musical “Puck” slot machine

One item in Morphy's upcoming auction was owned by Eddie Bohn, the legendary heavyweight boxer Jack Dempsey’s sparring partner. For 65 years, Bohn ran the Denver, Colorado, sports bar Pig ‘N Whistle, which attracted professional athletes and celebrities such as Roy Rodgers, the Dorsey Brothers and the astronaut Wally Schirra. The rare 1902 5-cent musical “Puck” slot machine from features an oak cabinet with all original castings, a lithographed Puck wheel and the original musical feature. The estimate for this item is $30,000-$50,000.

Coca-Cola: The Ideal Brain Tonic

Fans of Coca-Cola have more than 400 lots of advertising materials dedicated to the soft drink brand including an extremely rare late 19th century round glass Coca-Cola sign describing the soda as “The Ideal Brain Tonic” that relieves both “mental and phisical [sic] exhaustion.” It’s the only known surviving sign of its kind. The estimate for the sign is $10,000-$20,000.

