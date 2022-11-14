Morphy Auctions, the Denver-based auction house, will host a two-day sale on Nov. 15-16 featuring 800 lots of rare arms and collectibles spanning from the 18th century to contemporary times.

Lots include historically significant firearms - ranging from Civil War-ear weapons to a .44 Magnum custom ordered by Elvis Presley - as well as a collection of machine guns approved for sale by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The auction takes place at Morphy’s gallery at 2000 N. Reading Road in Denver. Bidding begins at 9 a.m. on both days. Bidders can participate in person or online at morphyauctions.com.

Here are three unique items from the sale:

Carbine captured during the Harper's Ferry insurrection

Firearm collectors and history buffs will want to be locked and loaded and ready to fire off some bids when this Sharp Model 1853 single-shot, slant-breech carbine from John Brown's arsenal hits the auction block. One of the most historically significant events leading up to the Civil War was John Brown and his band of abolitionists' raid on the federal armory located in Harper's Ferry, West Virginia, Oct. 16-18, 1859. The raid was the first step of a plan to establish a stronghold for freed slaves in West Virginia. Brown and his band of abolitionists were eventually defeated by federal troops led by Robert E. Lee and Brown was subsequently hanged. The carbine features an inscription on the patchbox that reads: "Captured by the Independent Grays at the Insurrection at Harper's Ferry October 18, 1859. R. Wm. Grahame" The estimate is $30,000-$60,000.

.44 Magnum for "Memphis Mafia" member

Who needs money? That was the question Elvis Presley asked in the 1967 song of the same name recorded for the film "Clambake" (1967). The answer is anyone that wants to purchase this unique collectible Smith & Wesson 29-2 .44 Magnum revolver custom ordered by The King himself for Lamar Fike - a member of Presley's inner circle known as the "Memphis Mafia." The revolver is embellished in gold and engraved by Las Vegas gun engraver Joseph Condon. The flashy firearm comes with a photo of Presley with Pike and a letter from Condon which identifies that gun with by its serial number and details his engraving work. The estimate is $100,000-$150,000

Fabrique National US M240B machine gun

For many firearm collectors, this Fabrique National US M240B model machine gun will be the highlight of the auction. The model is in near-mint conditon and has never been fired according to Dan Morphy, president of Morphy Auctions. “It comes from the personal collection of a very discerning and advanced machine gun collector who wishes to remain anonymous as he draws down his collection," Morphy said in a press release. The estimate is $250,000-$500,000.

For more information on the Nov. 15-16 auction, call 877-968-8880 or visit morphyauctions.com.