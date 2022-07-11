Morphy Auctions, the Denver-based auction house, will host a three-day event featuring more than 1,400 lots of rare collectible firearms and militaria spanning four centuries on July 12-14.

The auction begins with 17th century weaponry and continues to include collectible military memorabilia and firearms from the Revolutionary War-period, the Civil War, World War I, World War II and the modern era. Special categories include sporting arms, swords, cannons, Native American art and weapons, a collection of Derringers and more.

The auction takes place at Morphy’s gallery at 2000 N. Reading Road in Denver. Bidding begins at 9 a.m. on all three days. Bidders can participate in person or online at morphyauctions.com.

Here are three unique items from the sale:

17th century suit of armor

A circa-1620, hand-forged, three-quarter suit of German armor designed for a page is among the oldest items featured in the auction. It was exhibited in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 1931. Among its features are a brow visor and fingered gauntlets. The late-Renaissance-period suit of armor features an impressive provenance, according to a press release from Morphy Auctions, and an estimate of $30,000-$60,000.

17th century partisan

A 17th century long-shafted spear, known as a partisan or partizan, features decorations for the Guard of Friedrich August I, whose titles included Elector of Saxony, King of Poland and Grand Duke of Lithuania, according to a Morphy auction press release. The partisan is etched with Friedrich August’s crest, floral designs and a cypher used from 1694-1697. The partisan has an estimate of $6,000-$10,000.

George Washington portrait

An circa 19th-century unsigned portrait of George Washington painted in the style of Pennsylvania-based artist Rembrandt Peale (1778-1860) is also up on the auction block. The painting's size, including its frame, is 25-by-29 inches. According to a press release from Morphy Auctions, the painting has a tag on the back noting that the portrait was relined and restored by Hannah Horner Field of Upper Darby, Delaware County, in 1931. The portrait has an estimate of $70,000-$100,000.

For more information on the July 12-14 auction, call 877-968-8880 or visit morphyauctions.com.