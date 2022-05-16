Morphy Auctions, the Denver-based auction house, will host a double-billing of militaria and firearms sessions on May 17 and 18.

The May 17 session features 213 lots of curated militaria and early arms items. The May 18 session has 405 lots featuring a selection of rifles, handguns, shotguns and more.

Bidding begins at 9 a.m. on both days. Bidders can participate in-person or remote through morphyauctions.com.

Here are three unique items from the sale:

Rare American flag

A rare 17-star and 17-stripe American flag previously owned by the descendants of post-Revolutionary War naval officer Stephen Decatur Jr. (1779-1820) is among the more than 200 lots of militaria available during the May 17 session. The flag’s pattern dates to around 1804-1812, according to a press release from Morphy’s, and coincides with Stephen Decatur Jr. active U.S. Navy service. The flag has an estimate of $30,000-$50,000.

Colt single-action revolver

A Colt “pinch-frame” single-action Army Revolver is among the more than 400 lots of firearms available during the May 18 session. A revolver, bearing the serial number “58” manufactured prior July 1873, is one of nine included in the first commercial shipment of Colt Single-Action Army Revolvers sent to Schuyler, Hartley & Graham on Sept. 2, 1873 according to a press release from Morphy’s.

“First-run single-action revolvers manufactured by Colt have unique features found only on their type,” said Morphy Auctions firearms consultant Jeremy Hatch in a press release. “Serial Number 58 exhibits all of those features, being 100% authentic and original in all respects.”

The Colt revolver will come with a four-page letter written in 2007 by Colt authority Ron Graham. It's estimated at $100,000-$150,000.

Original Rheinmettal German machine gun

One of only five known original Rheinmettal-manfactured German MG42/59 machine guns is available during the May 18 session. The near-mint condition weapon features a Rheinmettal logo and has a provenance which includes esteemed firearm enthusiast J.R. Moody’s National Firearm Act registered collection according to the Morphy press release. The machine gun has an estimate of $50,000-$100,000.

Morphy’s militaria and firearms auction takes place Tuesday and Wednesday, May 17 and 18 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Morphy gallery located at 2000 N. Reading Road in Denver.

For more information, call 877-968-8880 or visit morphyauctions.com.