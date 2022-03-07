Morphy Auctions, the Denver-based auction house, will host a three-day auction from March 15-17 featuring nearly 1,200 lots of rare military objects and collectible firearms spanning four centuries.

Bidding begins at 9 a.m. on all three days. Bidders can participate in-person or take advantage of the remote bidding option through morphyauctions.com.

The three-day event includes Civil War swords, cannons, and World War I and II-era weapons.

Here are three unique items from the sale:

Historic gavel

What good is an auction without a gavel? This gavel was used in the chambers of the Congress of the Confederate States of America in Richmond, Virginia. It was later retrieved by Sen. Charles Sumner of Massachusetts. According to a press release from Morphy Auctions, Abraham Lincoln discussed the gavel with two White House visitors before leaving Ford’s Theatre on April 14, 1865, the night he was assassinated. Lincoln’s quote about the gavel later appeared in the April 17, 1865, edition of the Boston Evening Traveller newspaper. An original copy of the Boston Evening Traveller is included with the gavel. The estimate is $5,000-$10,000.

Colt National Match pistol

Among the many lots of Colts featured in the sale is a National Match Government Model 1911 pistol that shipped in 1937. The pistol, listed by its serial number, is featured on page 54 of Timothy J. Mullin’s 1999 reference book “American Beauty: The Prewar Colt National Match Government Model Pistol,” the definitive book about this type of gun. The Colt is estimated at $3,000-$6,000.

Walther 9mm

Firearm collectors with an eye toward World War II-era items will take note of a rare Walther 9mm German pistol. The pistol, according to a press release from the auction house, was manufactured by Walther for use in the 1939 Wehrmacht troop test trials and resulted in the acceptance of the P.38 for military issue. The pistol is one of only 1,000 of Walther’s first-variation zero series weapons. “Of all known examples of this pistol, this is one of the best,” said Morphy Auctions firearms consultant Jeremy Hatch in a press release from the auction house. The estimate is $5,000-$8,000.

Morphy’s collectible firearms and militaria auction takes place Tuesday through Thursday, March 15-17, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Morphy’s gallery, located at 2000 N. Reading Road in Denver, and online at morphyauctions.com.

View the full catalog online on the Morphy Auctions website. For more information, call 877-968-8880 or visit morphyauctions.com.