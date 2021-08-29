Welcome to a brand new vision for how opera looks in Lancaster. To get there, start with traditional compositions and mix in cutting-edge new work. Next, add talented amateur singers who love to perform and emerging professional vocalists looking to establish their careers.

Then grab some Christmas music, two deceased Supreme Court justices and a lot of death scenes. Finally, aim for a summer festival that should start in 2024.

Say hello to Penn Square Music. The nonprofit brings together OperaLancaster, Penn Square Music Festival and the Penn Square Music Conservatory under one roof with some 1,300 people on the mailing list and about 60 music students. A former entity, the Lancaster Conservatory of Music, shut its doors in March 2020, and Penn Square opened its own school in its former space in September 2020. The merged company takes the name Penn Square Music and operates out of that same space, a single-story building at 940 Marshall Ave.

“Everyone wants to see the art scene grow and thrive,” says Scott Drackley, who founded Penn Square Music Festival in 2016 to showcase newly minted opera singers.

OperaLancaster, which began in 1952, was previously known as Lancaster Opera Workshop and Lancaster Opera Company. In its lifetime, the group presented more than 100 productions. Its performers and leadership have rich connections within the international opera scene; among them, former artistic director John Darrenkamp, who was once a leading artist with the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.

“We have similar goals with regard to the future of opera in Lancaster,” says Carolyn Moody, former president of OperaLancaster, about Penn Square Music Festival.

“It’s like a three-legged stool,” Moody says, describing the merged company. One leg belongs to

OperaLancaster, one to Penn Square Music Festival and the last to the music school. Moody and former OperaLancaster secretary Kathy Seaber sit on the nine-person Penn Square Music board.

The COVID-19 pandemic also helped move the groups toward each other. “We were talking about this merger before the pandemic hit,” Moody says, “but the pandemic was the impetus to go to the next step.”

“The virus put a screech on most opera performances,” notes Dr. Robert Roschel, a Lancaster dermatologist and longtime OperaLancaster donor and board member. So did the organization’s diminishing membership. Between 15 and 20 remaining OperaLancaster members voted to merge with Penn Square in March.

The deal received approval from the state attorney general’s office and Orphan’s Court, which sanctioned the transfer of an OperaLancaster trust. The merger allowed Penn Square to hire consultants for social media, grant writing, marketing and fundraising.

“Lancaster continues to be a cultural center for the arts,” says Joshua Rinier, who co-owns the Lancaster city restaurant Frisco’s Chicken but has a degree in music business and sings tenor. Rinier, who swore he would never sit on Penn Square Music’s board, now serves as president. “Music is a huge part of my identity,” he says.

Give singers a chance

The first performance since the merger features New York City tenors Vincent Festa and Nicholas Simpson at Tellus360, a Lancaster performance venue that serves alcohol and food. “Tenors and Tequila,” set for Sept. 19, fits into Penn Square’s Opera: Up Close and Personal events. Patrons, who pay a $10 admission fee, can order and pay for any beverages or food items available.

“Being hired is vital for any musician,” Festa says. “We need a place to perform.” The singer, 32, plans to present a few arias that he has never sung in public. “This is great,” he says. “I’m really looking forward to it.”

Festa says he also looks forward to meeting Simpson, his colleague. “This is lovely,” Simpson, 39, says. “Any opportunity you have to get in front of the public and sing is valuable.”

That’s exactly why Drackley founded Penn Square. The former Lancaster Catholic High School choral director fell in love with opera at age 13 after hearing Beverly Sills sing. He worked for Opera Lancaster for 20 years as a piano accompanist, director, principal conductor and artistic director. In fact, music runs in the family. Wife Phyllis sings soprano and son Peter, an emerging performer, sings tenor.

The son encouraged his father to create Penn Square Music Festival during a coffee shop visit after Peter Drackley’s performance at the 2015 Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre in Logan. Peter Drackley mentioned the dearth of opportunities for young opera performers, and looked at his father. “ ‘Dad,’ ” Scott Drackley recalls his son saying. “ ‘You can do this.’ ”

Since its inception, Penn Square Music Festival has featured 40 to 50 younger opera performers. Singing, however, covers only one area important to opera performers; they also receive coaching in how to perform a role. Young can be a relative term, too. “Some voices mature later,” Drackley says. “These voices can be maturing into the mid-30s.”

About those death scenes

The 2021-22 season also will feature other performances. A second Opera: Up Close and Personal event, “Basses and Beer,” is set for Nov. 7, again at Tellus360.

Penn Square Music Festival also will host “2021 Jingle All the Cabaret,” a Christmas music performance and sing-along, Dec. 10 at Lancaster Country Club. The event will include a silent auction and raffle. In addition, Penn Square will spearhead “Scalia/Ginsberg,” an opera about the late Supreme Court Justices Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsberg at Lancaster Country Day School in March.

Opera Lancaster plans an April performance of “Opera: It’s To Die For,” which will bring together notable death scenes from famous works.

Drackley, though, has more to do, he says. He wants to create a summer music festival to feature opera and musical theater. He notes that Logan, Utah, which still hosts a summer program, is smaller than Lancaster. He envisions a production akin to the Glimmerglass Festival held annually in Cooperstown, New York.

“I have forward-looking goals,” he says.

'TENORS AND TEQUILA' Here’s a tip: Don’t send any margaritas to the opera singers onstage during “Tenors and Tequila” next month. Despite the event’s name, they will refuse all alcohol. “I never drink, even the night before an event,” says Nicholas Simpson, from New York City. “Everyone has a regimen,” says colleague Vincent Festa, another Big Apple resident. “I will absolutely not drink.” Audience members, however, may enjoy all the food and drink they can afford, after they pay a $10 entrance cost at Tellus360, 24 E. King St. Penn Square Music will host the event, which begins at 6 p.m. Sept. 19. For more information, visit tellus360.com or pennsquaremusic.com. Penn Square recently merged with OperaLancaster, which started in 1952. Scott Drackley founded Penn Square in 2016 to gives emerging opera singers professional exposure. The new organization, Penn Square Music, should result in a stronger opera and musical theater presence in Lancaster County, Drackley says. “Penn Square Music is a platform for young professional opera singers,” he says. That’s why Joshua Rinier accepted his position as Penn Square board president. “I really liked what Scott was doing to nurture young professionals,” says the local restaurateur. The tenors agree. “Performing is vital for any musician,” says Festa, 32. “We’re always students. Your voice changes every few years.” The performer currently is studying for a doctorate degree in vocal performance from Indiana University. He previously sang the role of Tamino in “Die Zauberflöte.” Festa and Simpson say they earned money during the pandemic by giving voice lessons online. For Simpson, though, “Tenors and Tequilas” marks the first time the 39-year-old will sing indoors in public since March 2020. “This is going to be fun.” The vocalist, fluent in Spanish, previously sung the role of Almaviva in “The Barber of Seville” with Teatro Nuovo. The tenor has another reason for coming to Lancaster, though. Simpson hopes to research the roots of ancestor William Albert Baldridge, who left Ireland for Little Britain and died there in 1722. Simpson’s mother, who recently passed away, never got a chance leave Missouri to visit here. Simpson hopes to discover a little more information. “This is an homage to my mom,” he says. “I’m going to carry her here in my heart.” — Gayle Johnson