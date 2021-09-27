Three Lancaster County artists have won awards in the Art of the State exhibition, the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission announced Sunday, Sept. 26.

The annual exhibition, now open at the State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg, showcases the work of Pennsylvania artists.

Becky McDonah of Millersville won first place in the craft category for her work "Particulate Protection: A Reliquary for the N95 Mask," using materials including brass, silver, copper, pearls and an N95 mask.

Kelly Kautz of Lancaster won second place in the painting category for her work in acrylic titled "Mary’s Office."

Barry Steely of Denver won second place in the works on paper category with his work "We Are Your Neighbors," in pencil and colored pen.

The winners were chosen from 104 works selected for the exhibition from among 2,217 entries by Keystone state artists.

The Art of the State Exhibition opened Sunday, Sept. 26, and runs through Jan. 2, 2022, at the State Museum of Pennsylvania, 300 North St., Harrisburg. For more information on Art of the State, including images from the show and a schedule of upcoming virtual programming connected to the exhibit, visit statemuseumpa.org/artofthestate.

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the annual artist reception was canceled and this year's winners were announced virtually.

Other finalists from Lancaster County, whose works are also part of the exhibition in Harrisburg, include: Becky Blosser of Lancaster, a printmaker, for her work "Terra Firma"; Timothy Colyer of Lancaster, for the painting "Four Jars of Summer"; Richard R. Kent of Lancaster, for his photograph "Brook Lawn Farm Orchard, 4X (from Lessons in Recursion)"; Malcolm Corley of Lancaster, for the painting "Three Faces of Malcolm"; Amy Edwards of Lancaster, jewelry, for a necklace titled "Talisman for the Schuylkill Expressway"; Ann DeLaurentis of Lancaster, for the painting "Gold & Violet Pipe Dream"; and photographer Shelby Wormley of Lancaster, for a photo titled "I AM Somebody."