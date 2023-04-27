Looking for something to do with the whole family? Here are three ideas.

Astronomy Day

The North Museum of Nature & Science, 400 College Ave., will observe International Astronomy Day on Saturday with a star party outside the museum from 7 to 9 p.m. Attendees can enjoy a trivia game about space, talk about astronomy and take a look at the night sky through the museum’s telescopes. More info: lanc.news/astronomy23.

Steven Courtney Concert

Veteran children’s performer Steven Courtney, joined by The Suitcase Musicians, will perform at 11 a.m. Saturday at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 4 and up and free for kids ages 3 and under. More info: zoetropolis.com.

'That's How We Roll'

Castle Roller Skating, 1400 Elm Ave. in Lancaster, will host an afternoon of skating for students from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Middle school students, high school students and their families will get free admission and skate rental. Snacks will also be for sale. More info: lanc.news/skating23.