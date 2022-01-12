Three dogs from a rescue organization that coordinates pet adoptions with Lancaster businesses will go to this year's 2022 Puppy Bowl.

Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue is a rescue that operates out of Mississippi, but sets up most of its adoptions and events through That Fish Place/That Pet Place in Lancaster, as well as PetSmart on Fruitville Pike.

The three dogs, sisters Thelma and Patsy, along with Noir, will go to the Puppy Bowl. Thelma and Patsy are German shepherd and chow-chow mixes, and Noir is a black Labrador retriever.

The three dogs have already been adopted, but there are other dogs ready for adoption at the aforementioned locations.

Thelma and Patsy are on Team Fluff, while Noir is on Team Ruff.

There are 103 dogs, in total, taking part in this year's Puppy Bowl.

The Puppy Bowl is meant to showcase adoptable dogs and celebrate those who take care of them. The dogs will try to tricks to score touchdowns.

The Puppy Bowl will air Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet, with streaming on Discovery+.