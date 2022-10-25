Halloween is a versatile holiday: People can celebrate with over-the-top horror attractions and films, or they could opt for a holiday filled with candy corn and costumes.

Regardless of how you like to spend Halloween, there are tons of events in Lancaster County for you to check out, from parades to haunted houses to carnivals, and everything in between.

And remember, trick-or-treat night in Lancaster County is Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. Some municipalities may have set other times. Be sure to check with your local municipality to confirm.

Here are 26 ways to celebrate Halloween this year.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

— The LCBC Church, at 2392 Mount Joy Road in Manheim, will host a trunk-or-treat event from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to dress in non-scary costumes and bring candy for other attendees. There will be a chance to win a $100 gift card to Sky Zone. Admission is free. More info.

— Tellus360 will host its Ardbeg Halloween Whiskey Dinner starting at 7 p.m. The event will have four types of Ardbeg whiskies, as well as a high-end dining experience. Tickets cost $75 for just food, or range from $90-110 for dinner and whiskey. Participants must be 21 years old or older. More info.

Thursday, Oct. 27

— The Lancaster Public Library, at 125 N. Duke St. in Lancaster, will host a Halloween storytime event starting at 4 p.m. There will be sing-alongs, story readings and Halloween crafts, as well as an in-house Halloween parade. This event is intended for kids ages 0-7 years old, though siblings are also welcome. Admission is free. More info.

— Bounce Kraze, at 407 Granite Run Drive in Lancaster, will host a Halloween party for kids from 5:30-8:30 p.m. There will be games, prizes, candy, a candy scramble and a skeleton hunt, among other activities. If you wear a costume, be sure to bring different clothes for bouncing. Tickets are $19.95 per child, or $24.95 per child with a meal. More info.

— The West Earl Lions club will host West Earl's annual Halloween parade, starting at 7 p.m. at Marlou Avenue and Locust Street. It will continue its route until it hits the West Earl Fire Company. There will be refreshments, as well as a costume contest and subsequent prizes. Admission is free. More info.

— The Lions Club will again sponsor and host its annual Strasburg Halloween Parade starting at 7 p.m. The parade will start at Strasburg Jaycee Park, continue through Miller and Main streets, and will end at Shenk Avenue. Along the route, houses will be decorated and people will wear costumes. Parade floats will throw candy from their displays. Admission is free. More info.

— The Lions Club will also host the Mardi Gras Halloween Parade in Columbia starting at 7 p.m. The parade kicks off at the Columbia Borough Fire Department, at 10th and Manor streets. Then, it goes from Manor Street to 4th Street; 4th Street to Union Street, Union Street to Second Street, Second Street to Locust Street, Locust Street to Sixth Street, Sixth Street to Cherry Street. Admission is free. More info.

Friday, Oct. 28

— The Lancaster LGBTQ Coalition will host a Queer Monster Mash event running from 6-9 p.m. at the Imperial, at 26 E. Chestnut St. in Lancaster. The event will feature tunes from DJ GiGi, as well as a photo booth from photographer Michelle Johnsen. Costumes and masks are recommended. Tickets cost $60. More info.

— Trek Bicycle Lancaster will host a Halloween ride starting at 7 p.m. at Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave. in Lancaster. The casual bike ride will end with a Halloween party. Admission is free, but organizers recommend registering for the event online. More info.

— The American Legion Cloister Post 429, at 300 Cocalico Street in Ephrata, will host a Halloween costume party starting at 7:30 p.m. Rock 'n roll band Everstorm will perform at the party. Tickets cost $10. Attendees must be 21 years old or older. More info.

— Phantom Power, at 121 W. Frederick St in Millersville, will host a Halloween-themed drag show called "The Monster Mash," hosted by drag artists Calliope and Ashley Jack Tabernacle. It starts at 7:30 p.m. Audience members are encouraged to dress up for a costume contest. Tickets are $10 in advance, or $15 the day of. Attendees must be 18 years old or older, unless accompanied by a parent or guardian. More info.

— Mickey's Black Box will host a production of Richard O'Brien's "The Rocky Horror Show" starting at 9 p.m. The musical will have another performance at Mickey's Black Box on Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. Tickets range from $30-40. More info.

Saturday, Oct. 29

— Grace Church, at 911 Rohrerstown Road in Lancaster, will host a car show and trunk-or-treat event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a bounce house, activities for kids, games and food, among other activities. The event is free to attend, and people can register their cars for free on Grace Church's website. More info.

— The Lancaster Science Factory, at 454 New Holland Ave. in Lancaster, will host a Spooky Science event for kids starting at 11 a.m. Real scientists from Eurofins will be on site for science experiments, and there will also be craft activities and a chance to make candy molecules. Activities are free with the price of admission, which is $12 for people ages 3 and older, or free for children ages 2 and under. More info.

— The Manheim Township Recreation Department will host its annual Halloween carnival from 1-4 p.m. at the Stauffer Mansion, at 1241 Lititz Pike in Lancaster. There will be lots of activities on-site, including a trunk-or-treat event, a costume contest and parade, carnival games, candy and more. The event is free, though attendees have the option to buy tickets for carnival games for $5 per 10 tickets. More info.

— Tellus360 will host its Telloween event from 7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. There will be a costume contest, as well as performances from space country band Nielsen Family Band, alternative band Kali Ma and the Garland of Arms, post-punk band Faux Fear and indie rock band Babel Map. Tickets cost $15 in advance, or $20 the day-of. Attendees must be 21 years old or older. More info.

— Paranormal group Light Within the Paranormal will host a ghost tour and investigation of the Samuel Miller Mansion, at 131 Locust St. in Columbia, from 7-10 p.m. The tour will feature a Q&A, a walk around the mansion, and a goodie bag at the end. Tickets are $25. More info.

— Phantom Power will host its annual Count Barley's Halloween Masquerade event starting at 7 p.m. The event will feature performances from ska band Big Fat Meanies, who will perform as if they're Panic! At the Disco, as well as Philly-based band Flowermouth, who will perform as Joyce Manor. Tickets cost $12 in advance, or $15 the day-of. Attendees must be 21 years old or older, unless accompanied by a parent or guardian. More info.

Sunday, Oct. 30

— Lititz United Methodist Church, at 201 Market St. in Lititz, will host a trunk-or-treat event from 2:30-4:30 p.m. There will be candy, prizes, crafts, games and other activities, as well as several food trucks on-site. Admission is free. More info.

Monday, Oct. 31

— The Shreiner-Concord Cemetery, at the corner of Mulberry and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city, will host a lantern tour of the cemetery from 6-8 p.m. The cemetery is perhaps best known for being where 19th-century congressman Thaddeus Stevens is buried. This is the first time in two years the cemetery has been open for this event. Admission is free. More info.

— The Ephrata VFW, at 141 S. State St., Ephrata, will host horror movie trivia starting at 6:30 p.m. Trivia is open to non-members and people younger than 21 years old. Admission is free. More info.

Ongoing events

— Haunted attraction Field of Screams, at 191 College Ave. in Mountville, will be open from Oct. 20-23 and 27-31, as well as Nov. 4-5. Ticket prices range from $35-50 for all attractions, and an additional $15-30 for the VIP upgrade. More info.

— Haunted attraction Jason's Woods, at 179 Stehman Road in Lancaster, will be open Oct. 21-23 and 28-30, as well as Nov. 4-5. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $25-55, depending on the number of attractions and whether you want VIP status. More info.

— Kid-friendly Halloween event Happy Hauntings at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster, will continue Oct. 22-23 and 29-30. General admission tickets are $44.99 per person when purchased on Dutch Wonderland's website. Senior and first responder admissions are $34.99. Children ages 2 and under are free. Parking passes cost $20. More info.

— Before the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire, at 2775 Lebanon Road in Manheim, ends its season, it will celebrate with two more Halloween-themed weekends. Oct. 22-23 will be themed "Halloween Days & Spooky Knights II: Knight of the Living Dead" and Oct. 29-30 will be themed "Halloween Days & Spooky Knights II: Bride of Scratchy." Gates open at 11 a.m. Tickets cost $35.95 for people ages 12 years old and older, $18.95 for people ages 5-11 years old, and free for kids under 4 years old. For those who visit past 4 p.m., tickets will cost $22.95 for people 12 years old and older, or $9.95 for people ages 5-11. More info.

— Columbia's Haunted Lantern Tour, which starts at the Art Printing Company at 131 Locust St. in Columbia, takes visitors on a one-hour tour through Columbia, telling historical accounts of the buildings and people from yesteryear. Tours run Oct. 22-23 and 28-30 and cost $20 per person. To reserve tickets, call 717-587-5368. Many of the tours have already sold out, so be sure to ask about availability. More info.