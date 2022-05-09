Six short plays that are created from scratch in the space of one short day will be performed Saturday when Creative Works of Lancaster brings back its annual evening of live experimental theater, “24 Hour Plays.”

The six 10-minute plays will be presented beginning at 6 p.m. in Lancaster Cemetery, beginning at the Caretaker’s House, 205 E. Lemon St., Lancaster.

The audience will move throughout the cemetery to watch the plays, according to a news release.

Before the public performance, the short plays will be written, cast and rehearsed within a 24-hour period, beginning Friday evening.

A group of 25 veteran regional actors, along with six playwrights, six directors and a production team have been assembled to create these new works.

The plays are presented on a “pay what you decide” basis. Audience members are asked to reserve a ticket in advance, and then pay what they decide at the end of the show.

Tickets can be reserved through the Creative Works of Lancaster website: creativelancaster.org.

Rain date for the performance of the plays is Saturday, May 21.