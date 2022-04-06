Looking to launch into the weekend with some live music without having to leave Lancaster County?

We've got you covered.

Here are 23 concerts to look forward to from Thursday to Saturday, from bluegrass band Colebrook Road to rock band Badflower to dark pop band Den-Mate.

Be sure to check with venues before going to see their COVID-19 protocols, or to see if tickets have sold out.

For a full list of concerts happening in April, visit our monthly concert calendar here.

Thursday, April 7

- Jazz band the Dave Wilson Quartet will perform at Tellus360 at Tigh Mhary at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Singer Adam Blessing will perform at McCleary's Pub at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Dance band The Motet will perform at Tellus360 at The Temple at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

Friday, April 8

- Lancaster funk/R&B dance band Pocketful O' Soul will perform at Marion Court Room at 5 p.m. Cover charge is $5. More info.

- Bluegrass band Colebrook Road will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Concertgoers must be able to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test within 72 hours. More info.

- Rock band Badflower will perform at Mickey's Black Box at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. More info.

- Rock band Two Pints Shy will perform at the Eicher Arts Center at 7 p.m. Cover charge is $5. More info.

- Bee Gees cover band Tragedy will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance, or $15 the day-of. More info.

- Dark pop band Den-Mate will perform at Tellus360 at The Temple at 8 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Multi-genre artists The Kyle Hancock Group will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Multi-genre band Shwizz will perform at Tellus360 at Tigh Mhary at 10:30 p.m. Cover charge is $5. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

Saturday, April 9

- Phantom Power will host a fundraiser for city council president Ismail Smith-Wade-El, who is running for state representative. Lancaster singer-songwriters Hadassah Edith and Jordan Rast will perform. Tickets are $15. Concertgoers must be 21 and over, or accompanied by someone 25 and over, and must be able to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19. More info.

- Multi-genre artists The Duttons will perform at American Music Theatre at 3 p.m. Tickets are $34. More info.

- Instrumental progressive metal band Animals as Leaders will perform at Mickey's Black Box at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50. More info.

- Americana artist Randy Z will perform at Loxley's Restaurant at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Jazz artist Stanley Jordan will perform at the Ware Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. More info.

- Pianist Xiaopei Xu will perform at the Trust Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $10 for students. More info.

- Rock band CJ and the Blossom Hill Experience will perform at Stoner Grille at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Black Sabbath tribute band Hole in the Sky will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 in advance, or $8 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Rock band Jet Silver will perform at Tellus360 at The Temple at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Country rock band Elisha Grant will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Rock n' roll duo Echo Kid will perform at Tellus360 at Tigh Mhary at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Singer-songwriter Connor Kirk will perform at Tellus360 at Tigh Mhary at 10:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.