There are several stellar concerts lined up in Lancaster County this week.

For starters, Lancaster native, Philly transplant Tuck Ryan will perform with his band alongside the Jake Joyce Band at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse and The End of America, a recent WXPN favorite, will perform at the up-and-coming Lititz Shirt Factory.

Philly band You, Me, and Everyone We Know will perform at Phantom Power along with Lancaster ska band Big Fat Meanies, 25th Hour and The Scouts.

For fans of classic hits, Grateful Dead tribute band W.W.J.D will perform at Zoetropolis, and Micky Dolenz and Felix Cavaliere will perform at the American Music Theatre.

The Lemonheads were planned to perform the entirety of "It's A Shame About Ray" tonight at Tellus360, but the concert was rescheduled to Nov. 17 at Mickey's Black Box. Read more about the reschedule here.

Here is a list of 22 performances to check out in Lancaster County this week. For a full list of April's concerts, visit our April concert calendar.

April 20

- Queen tribute band Gary Mullen and the Works will perform at American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $29 to $49. More info.

April 21

- Jazz band The Tailgaters will perform at Tellus360 at Tigh Mhary at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Country singer Trace Adkins will perform at American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $79 to $99. More info.

- Multi-genre band Sporting Hill Ramblers will perform at McCleary's Pub at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Indie rock band Brother Moses will perform at Tellus360 at The Temple at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

April 22

- Dance cover band Pop Scotch will perform at Marion Court Room at 5 p.m. Cover charge is $5. More info.

- Multi-genre bands Tuck Ryan Band and Jake Joyce Band will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Concertgoers must be able to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test within 72 hours. More info.

- Americana band Little Leroys will perform at Stoner Grille at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Folk band The End of America will perform at the Lititz Shirt Factory at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20. More info.

- Country-folk artist Charles Wesley Godwin will perform at Tellus360 at The Temple at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 each, or $60 for four. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Indie band You, Me, and Everyone We Know will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Ska band Big Fat Meanies, alternative rock band 25th Hour and rock band The Scouts will open the show. Tickets are $12 in advance, or $15 the day-of. More info.

- Country singer Josh Turner will perform at American Music Theatre at 8 p.m. Tickets are $69. More info.

- Bluegrass band Dillweed will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- NYC-based band nxtime will perform at Tellus360 at Tigh Mhary at 10:30 p.m. Cover charge is $5. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

April 23

- Mike Steele will perform at Loxley's Restaurant at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Singer-songwriter Richard Lloyd, founding member of '70s rock band Television, will perform at Tellus360 at The Temple at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance, or $15 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Multi-genre band Fierce will perform at Stoner Grille at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Felix Cavaliere, of The Rascals, and Micky Dolenz, of The Monkees, will perform together at American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $54 to $74. More info.

- Groove/jam band Snapsquatch will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Funk band Ralph Real & The Family Jam will perform at Tellus360 at Tigh Mhary at 10:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

April 24

- Grateful Dead cover band W.W.J.D. will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 2 p.m. Tickets are pay-what-you-want. Concertgoers must be able to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test within 72 hours. More info.

- Singer-songwriter Brittany Ann Tranbaugh will perform at Tellus360 at An Sibin at 7 p.m. Folk-indie trio Vulcans will open the show. Tickets are $10 in advance, or $12 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.