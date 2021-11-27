Although COVID-19 is still in our midst, a more normal holiday season is on tap this year in Lancaster County. Whether you’re looking for something to do with your own family or to entertain out-of-town guests, there are plenty of options to get you in the holiday spirit. Here are a few:

Menorah lighting

Nov. 28-Dec. 5

Penn Square

The Jewish Community Alliance of Lancaster and the City of Lancaster will gather in Penn Square to light a public menorah on each night of Hanukkah.

Mayor’s Tree Lighting

5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3

Penn Square

The City of Lancaster will kick off the holiday season with the return of this event that includes the lighting of the tree, the arrival of Santa and entertainment by Big Boy Brass.

Hunt for a Christmas tree

Artificial trees may be a little less work, but there’s nothing like heading out to a Lancaster County tree farm to cut your own. Some of them even include wagon rides, gift shops and other attractions. Wondering which live tree is best for your home? Check out the primer here.

Christmas in Lititz Springs Park

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3

Enjoy carol singing and lighting of the community Christmas tree.

lititzspringspark.org

Santa at the Whistle Stop

Dec. 3-18

16 E. Main St., Ephrata

Visit with Santa at the train station and drop your letter in the North Pole Mail Express mailbox. Children can’t sit on Santa’s lap, but they can talk to him while he sits behind his desk. Feel free to take your own photos, too. Hours are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. You can also drop your letters to Santa in the mail slot on the side door of the station at any time.

ephratachristmas.weebly.com

55th Marietta Candlelight Tour of Homes

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5

The annual tour returns to normal this year, with eight private homes and several public buildings decorated for visitors, along with a variety of special events including a 5 p.m. tree lighting with Santa and Mrs. Claus outside Old Town Hall. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the tour. Purchase advance tickets online at mariettarestoration.org. Purchase tickets on tour day at Donegal Intermediate School, 1177 River Road; Old Town Hall Museum, 3 W. Walnut St.; or First National Escape Bank, 100 W. Market St. Free parking and shuttle bus service will be available at all three locations. For more information, call 717-426-4048.

mariettarestoration.org

Create your own holiday house

Gingerbread houses are a staple of the holiday season and a fun activity for all ages. Consider creating your own with a little help from some local experts. For instructions and recipes, check here.

Annual Christmas Carol Sing

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9

Lititz Moravian Square

The Lititz Moravian Trombone Choir will provide accompaniment as the community sings holiday favorites, hosted by the Lititz Historical Foundation and Lititz Moravian Archives. Admission is free, and song sheets are provided. Enjoy light refreshments in Fellowship Hall afterward.

lititzhistoricalfoundation.com

Annual Christmas Candlelight Tour

5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10

Lititz Historical Foundation

137-145 E. Main St., Lititz

Take a 40-minute guided tour of the 1792 Johannes Mueller House and learn the story of Mueller and his family as well as the history and customs of the early Moravian community of Lititz in the 18th century. Preregistration required. Admission is $5. For tickets, visit the museum between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, or call 717-627-4636.

lititzhistoricalfoundation.com

Live Nativity

Dec. 10-11, 17-18

Woodcrest Retreat

225 Woodcrest Road, Ephrata

Walk with biblical characters along candlelit wooded trails, interact with shepherds and merchants, and receive items to assist you on your journey to discover the story of Christmas. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-16 and free for children 3 and under. For more details or to reserve a time slot, visit woodcrestretreat.org/events/journey.

woodcrestretreat.org

Elizabethtown Holiday Parade

4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11

Join the community for a “Hometown Holiday” parade up Market Street. Santa’s House will be open after the parade. Additional hours are 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 21, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, and noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. The Elizabethtown Library will host story time with Santa from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

GetintoGEARS.org

Christkindlmarkt

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12

Lancaster Liederkranz

722 S. Chiques Road, Manheim

Shop at a traditional outdoor German Christmas market in the Lancaster Liederkranz Pavilion. The market will include holiday gifts from over 30 local vendors, traditional German food and drink (including inside dining), German beer and hot mulled spiced wine, pictures with Santa, children’s crafts, musical performances, a bonfire and a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Admission and off-site shuttle parking is free. Onsite parking is $10.

lancasterliederkranz.com

Christmas at the Cloister

6:30 and 8 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14

Ephrata Cloister

632 W. Main St., Ephrata

Spend some time in quiet reflection in the historic 1741 Meetinghouse during this program of seasonal readings and carols featuring the Ephrata Cloister Chorus. For more information, visit ephratacloister.org or call 717-733-6600. Advance tickets are required due to limited seating. Tickets: $7.

ephratacloister.org

Solanco Christmas Bird Count

Sunday, Dec. 19, all day

Take a break from the holiday hustle and bustle, get some fresh air and volunteer in this effort to assess the health of the bird population. Email info@birdtreks.com to volunteer. This annual count in southern Lancaster County is one of several that take place locally each year. A Christmas bird count for kids will be held in Lancaster County Central Park from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. Lititz will host a count on Sunday, Dec. 26. All levels of experience are welcome.

lancasterbirdclub.org

Trees Galore

Through Dec. 19

Lancaster Museum of Art

135 N. Lime St.

Visit the museum to enjoy holiday decor, original holiday-themed artwork from local artists available for silent auction, student artwork and more.

demuth.org

Ride the rails with Santa

Through Dec. 23

Strasburg Rail Road

301 Gap Road, Strasburg

Hop aboard Strasburg Rail Road’s “Night Before Christmas Train.” A reader in nightshirt and cap will read the Clement C. Moore classic. Feel free to wear your PJs. There are also opportunities to travel aboard Santa’s trolley, express coach and dining car.

strasburgrailroad.com

AMT 2021 Christmas Show

Through Dec. 30

American Music Theatre

2425 Lincoln Highway East

AMT’s new original show, “Winter Wonderland,” will transport visitors from a Bavarian mountain village to the holiday excitement of the North Pole, all while enjoying live performances of favorite sacred and secular sounds of the season.

amtshows.com

Yuletide at Wheatland

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday

Through Dec. 30

230 N. President Ave.

Take a guided tour with a costumed guide through the floors of the decorated mansion that was once the home of former President James Buchanan. Learn how Yuletide traditions developed over the course of the mid-Victorian era in America. Admission is $17 for adults and $8 for children.

lancasterhistory.org

Miracle on 34th Street

Through Dec. 30

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

510 Centerville Road

Based on the holiday classic, 6-year-old Susan Walker doesn’t believe in things like Santa Claus, until she meets the department store Santa who may, in fact, be the real Kris Kringle.

dutchapple.com

Model trains

10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Through Dec. 31

Choo-Choo Barn

226 Gap Road, Strasburg

The Choo-Choo Barn transforms its 1,700-square-foot display into a winter wonderland complete with homes and businesses decked out for the holidays and 60 hidden Santas to find in the snow-covered landscape.

choochoobarn.com

New Year’s Eve

9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31

Downtown Lancaster

The City of Lancaster will host fireworks from multiple locations in the city to ring in the new year.

visitlancastercity.com