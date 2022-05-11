Music fans rejoice: Lancaster County's music scene is thriving.

This week, there are at least 21 concerts to pick from, if you're looking for a night full of fun and music.

For something fun, folk-punk band Apes of the State will perform with Pigeon Pit at Phantom Power. If you're more in the mood for a formal setting, 16-time Grammy winning composer David Foster will perform with Katharine McPhee at the American Music Theatre.

And, for some good, old-fashioned classic rock fun, Rush cover band Solar Federation will perform at Tellus360.

Here are 21 concerts to check out in Lancaster County this week. For a full list of 85+ concerts to check out in Lancaster, click through to our full concert calendar for May.

May 12

- Alternative rock band A Day Without Love will perform at Phantom Power's beer garden at 6 p.m. with percussionist Cory Paternoster. Tickets are $5 in advance, or $8 the day-of. Concertgoers under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. More info.

- Classic rock cover band The Selman Brothers Band will perform at McCleary's Pub at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

May 13

- Party dance band Roof Rockers will perform at Marion Court Room at 5 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Indie/alternative rock band AJ Grey will perform in Phantom Power's beer garden at 5 p.m. Tickets are $5 in advance or $8 the day-of. Concertgoers under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. More info.

- String ensemble Vivace Live String Quartet will perform on the rooftop of Tellus360 at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Stevie Nicks tribute band Nick's In Time will perform at Mickey's Black Box at 7 p.m. Tom Petty tribute band Get Petty will open the show. Tickets are $20 to $25. More info.

- Hip-hop group The Interruption will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 7:30 p.m. This show will also serve as the band's EP release party. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 the day-of. More info.

- '90s cover band Deep Space 90s will perform at Stoner Grille at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Country rock and roots band Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will perform at American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $44. This show was rescheduled from April 8, 2022. All tickets will be honored at the new show time. More info.

- Singer-songwriter Matt Bednarsky will perform at Tellus360 at 8 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Lancaster folk punk band Apes of the State will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Indie band Pigeon Pit, ska band Noogy and musician Tara Stark will open the show. Tickets are $10 in advance, or $15 the day-of. More info.

- Alt-country/bluegrass band Tractor Jerry and the Mud Bucket will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Rock/soul group Gordon Sterling & The People will perform at Tellus360 at 10:30 p.m. Cover charge is $5. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

May 14

- Singer-songwriter Jordan Rast will perform at Tellus360 on the rooftop at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Times 2 will perform at Loxley's Restaurant at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Alternative rock band Weathers will perform at Mickey's Black Box at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 the day-of. VIP tickets, which feature socially distant autographs, photos with the band and an acoustic performance before the show, are $50. More info.

- Rock/blues band Wooden Wire will perform at Stoner Grille at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Rush cover band Solar Federation will perform at Tellus360 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Indie-folk band The Wild Hymns will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Cover band Iguana Insanity will perform at Tellus360 at 10:30 p.m. Cover charge is $5. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

May 15

- David Foster, who has received 16 Grammy awards, an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe and three Academy Award nominations for his works, will perform at American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. The songwriter and composer will be joined on stage by Katharine McPhee, former "American Idol" star and Foster's wife. This show was rescheduled several times in 2020 and 2021; all tickets will be honored for the upcoming show. Tickets range from $69 to $89. More info.