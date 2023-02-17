February and March in Lancaster County bring warmer weather, mud sales, fasnachts -- and school musicals and plays.

We've compiled a list, based on submissions from Lancaster County intermediate and high schools, of this year's performances, including dates and ticket info.

It's high school musical season; tell us about your school's 2023 production

Check out the list below, which for the first time goes beyond just high school musicals to include middle school performances in a few districts. 

Don't see your info? Click here to submit your information or go to the Google form linked here. You can also email life & culture editor Jenelle Janci at jjanci@lnpnews.com

Break a leg!

Cedar Crest High School, “Oliver!”

When: March 3 and March 4, 7 p.m.; March 5, 2:30 p.m. 

Where: Cedar Crest High School Auditorium, 115 East Evergreen Drive, Lebanon 

Tickets: $15 for adults, $12 for students and senior citizens; lanc.news/cedarcrestmusical; CLSD Gold Card holders and district residents over65 years old can attend dress rehearsal March 2 at 6 p.m. for free (present CLSD Gold Card or proof of age and district residency; residents can register for a card starting at 5 p.m. in the lobby).  

Cocalico High School, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” 

When: March 17 and March 18, 7 p.m., and March 19, 2 p.m.  

Where: Cocalico High School Auditorium, 810 Fourth St. Denver 

Tickets: Reserved, $12 for adults, $8 for students; general admission, $5; www.showtix4u.com starting February 27. 

Columbia Junior/Senior High School, “Zombie Prom”

When: March 23 and March 24, 7 p.m., and March 25, 2 and 7 p.m. 

Where: Columbia Junior/Senior High School Auditorium, 901 Ironville Pike, Columbia 

Tickets: $8 for adults, $4 for students and senior citizens, free for children under 5; tickets are general admission and are available at the door beginning 1 hour before curtain time 

Conestoga Valley High School: “The Music Man”

When: March 30, March 31 and April 1 at 7 p.m.; April 2, 2 p.m. 

Where: Conestoga Valley High School, 2110 Horseshoe Rd., Lancaster 

Tickets: $8 for students,$10 for adults, free for senior citizens with a CV Gold Card; www.showtix4u.com/#ticketing 

Donegal High School, “Once Upon a Mattress” 

When: March 10 and March 11, 7:30 p.m., and March 12, 2 p.m. 

Where: Donegal High School, 1025 Koser RD. Mount Joy 

Tickets: $10 to $12; dpa.donegalsd.org/tickets

Elizabethtown Area High School, “The SpongeBob Musical” 

When: March 2 and March 3, 7 p.m., and March 4, 1 and 7 p.m. 

Where: Elizabethtown Area High School, 600 East High Street, Elizabethtown 

Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors; www.showtix4u.com/event-details/70157 and at the door one hour before show time. 

Hempfield High School, “Peter Pan”

When: March 3, 7 p.m.; March 4, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; March 5, 2:30 p.m. 

Where: Hempfield High School Performing Arts Center, 200 Stanley Avenue, Landisville 

Tickets: $12 for adults, $10 for students and senior citizens; March 2 at 7 p.m. is a senior citizen preview night, sponsored by the Hempfield Foundation, for those over 65 years old with no tickets required; https://www.hempfieldsd.org/Page/117 or in person an hour before each show time.

J.P. McCaskey High School, “High School Musical”

When: March 16, March 17 and March 18, 7 p.m., and March 19, 2 p.m.  

Where: J.P. McCaskey Auditorium, 445 N. Reservoir St., Lancaster. 

Tickets: $10 for adults, $7 for students and senior citizens; www.showtix4u.com/event-details/71833 

Lampeter-Strasburg High School, “Annie”

When: March 2 and March 3 at 7 p.m.; March 4 at 2 and 7 p.m. 

Where: Lampeter-Strasburg High School Performing Arts Center, 1600 Book Road, Lancaster  

Tickets: $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors; https://bit.ly/AnnieL-S or at the door

Lancaster Catholic High School, “Anastasia”

When: March 16, March 17 and March 18, 7 p.m.  

Where: Lancaster Catholic High School’s Old Main Auditorium, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster 

Tickets: $17 for reserved seating, $15 for adult GA, $7 for students; send a self-addressed stamped envelope with payment enclosed to Tony Brill, Lancaster Catholic, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster PA 17601.

Lancaster Mennonite School, “Annie”

When: February 17 and February 18, 7 p.m., and February 19, 3 p.m.  

Where: Lancaster Mennonite Fine Arts Center, 2176 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster 

Tickets: $12 for adults, $10 for students; https://ci.ovationtix.com/35528/production/1143777 or by calling the school box office, 717-740-2456 

Manheim Central School District, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”

When: March 16, March 17 and March 18 at 7 p.m.; March 19 at 2 p.m. 

Where: Manheim Central Middle School, 261 White Oak Road, Manheim 

Tickets: $10 for adults, $7 for students and senior citizens; lanc.news/manheimmusical

Manheim Township High School, “Beauty and the Beast”

When: March 2 and March 3, 7 p.m., and March 4, 2 and 7 p.m.  

Where: Manheim Township High School Auditorium, 115 Blue Streak Blvd., Manheim Township 

Tickets: $12 for adults, $10 for students and senior citizens; email MTPABoxOffice@mtwp.net 

Octorara High School, “The Wizard of Oz”

When: March 2 and March 3 at 7 p.m., and March 4, 2 and 7 p.m.  

Where: Octorara High School, 228 Highland Road, Atglen  

Tickets: $10 at the door 

Penn Manor High School, "Once Upon a Mattress”  

When: March 10, 7:30 p.m., and March 11, 2 and 7:30 p.m. 

Where: Penn Manor High School’s Ranck Auditorium,100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville 

Tickets: $10 for adults, $7 for students. $10 adults; a special preview performance will be March 9 at 6:30 p.m. for Penn Manor staff and senior citizens with a Comet Classic card; pennmanor.seatyourself.biz

Pequea Valley Intermediate School, “Disney's Freaky Friday” 

When: March 23 and March 24, 7 p.m., and March 25, 2 and 7 p.m.  

Where: Pequea Valley High School, 4033 E. Newport Road, Kinzers 

Tickets: $9 for adults, $7 for students; www.pequeavalley.org 

Pequea Valley High School, “The Wizard of Oz”

When: March 2, 7 p.m.; March 3, 7:30 p.m.; and March 4, 2 and 7:30 p.m. 

Where: Pequea Valley High School auditorium, 4033 E. Newport Road, Kinzers 

Tickets: $12 for adults, $8 for students and senior citizens; contact Lori Aleardi at Lori_Aleardi@PequeaValley.org or call 717-768-5510, ext. 5509

Solanco Middle School, “Junie B. Jones Jr. The Musical”

When: March 23 and March 24, 7:30 pm 

Where: Smith Middle School, 645 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville  

Tickets: $2 for adults, free for students, cash-only at the door on a first-come, first-served basis.

Solanco High School, “The Secret Garden”

When: March 2, March 3 and March 4, 7 p.m. 

Where: Solanco High School auditorium, 585 Solanco Road, Quarryville, PA 17566. 

Tickets: $11 for adults, $9 for students and seniors in advance online; $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors at the door; www.showtix4u.com/event-details/70382 or at the door.

Warwick High School, “Seussical”

When: March 17 and March 18, 7:30 p.m., and March 29, 2 p.m.  

Where: Warwick High School, 301 W. Orange St., Lititz 

Tickets: Center section seating is $14 for adults, $12 for students and senior citizens; rear mezzanine and left/right front is $12 for adults, $10 for students and senior citizens; www.warwicksd.org or at the door, starting 75 minutes before show time. For group sales or questions, call 717-925-0030 or email tickets@warwicksd.org.  

