February and March in Lancaster County bring warmer weather, mud sales, fasnachts -- and school musicals and plays.

We've compiled a list, based on submissions from Lancaster County intermediate and high schools, of this year's performances, including dates and ticket info.

Check out the list below, which for the first time goes beyond just high school musicals to include middle school performances in a few districts. Don't see your info? Click here to submit your information or go to the Google form linked here. You can also email life & culture editor Jenelle Janci at jjanci@lnpnews.com. Break a leg! Cedar Crest High School, “Oliver!” When: March 3 and March 4, 7 p.m.; March 5, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Cedar Crest High School Auditorium, 115 East Evergreen Drive, Lebanon

Tickets: $15 for adults, $12 for students and senior citizens; lanc.news/cedarcrestmusical; CLSD Gold Card holders and district residents over65 years old can attend dress rehearsal March 2 at 6 p.m. for free (present CLSD Gold Card or proof of age and district residency; residents can register for a card starting at 5 p.m. in the lobby).

Cocalico High School, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

When: March 17 and March 18, 7 p.m., and March 19, 2 p.m.

Where: Cocalico High School Auditorium, 810 Fourth St. Denver

Tickets: Reserved, $12 for adults, $8 for students; general admission, $5; www.showtix4u.com starting February 27. Columbia Junior/Senior High School, “Zombie Prom” When: March 23 and March 24, 7 p.m., and March 25, 2 and 7 p.m.

Where: Columbia Junior/Senior High School Auditorium, 901 Ironville Pike, Columbia

Tickets: $8 for adults, $4 for students and senior citizens, free for children under 5; tickets are general admission and are available at the door beginning 1 hour before curtain time Conestoga Valley High School: “The Music Man” When: March 30, March 31 and April 1 at 7 p.m.; April 2, 2 p.m.

Where: Conestoga Valley High School, 2110 Horseshoe Rd., Lancaster

Tickets: $8 for students,$10 for adults, free for senior citizens with a CV Gold Card; www.showtix4u.com/#ticketing Donegal High School, “Once Upon a Mattress” When: March 10 and March 11, 7:30 p.m., and March 12, 2 p.m.

Where: Donegal High School, 1025 Koser RD. Mount Joy

Tickets: $10 to $12; dpa.donegalsd.org/tickets Elizabethtown Area High School, “The SpongeBob Musical” When: March 2 and March 3, 7 p.m., and March 4, 1 and 7 p.m.

Where: Elizabethtown Area High School, 600 East High Street, Elizabethtown

Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors; www.showtix4u.com/event-details/70157 and at the door one hour before show time. Hempfield High School, “Peter Pan” When: March 3, 7 p.m.; March 4, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; March 5, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Hempfield High School Performing Arts Center, 200 Stanley Avenue, Landisville

Tickets: $12 for adults, $10 for students and senior citizens; March 2 at 7 p.m. is a senior citizen preview night, sponsored by the Hempfield Foundation, for those over 65 years old with no tickets required; https://www.hempfieldsd.org/Page/117 or in person an hour before each show time. J.P. McCaskey High School, “High School Musical” When: March 16, March 17 and March 18, 7 p.m., and March 19, 2 p.m.

Where: J.P. McCaskey Auditorium, 445 N. Reservoir St., Lancaster.

Tickets: $10 for adults, $7 for students and senior citizens; www.showtix4u.com/event-details/71833 Lampeter-Strasburg High School, “Annie” When: March 2 and March 3 at 7 p.m.; March 4 at 2 and 7 p.m.

Where: Lampeter-Strasburg High School Performing Arts Center, 1600 Book Road, Lancaster

Tickets: $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors; https://bit.ly/AnnieL-S or at the door Lancaster Catholic High School, “Anastasia” When: March 16, March 17 and March 18, 7 p.m.

Where: Lancaster Catholic High School’s Old Main Auditorium, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster

Tickets: $17 for reserved seating, $15 for adult GA, $7 for students; send a self-addressed stamped envelope with payment enclosed to Tony Brill, Lancaster Catholic, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster PA 17601. Lancaster Mennonite School, “Annie” When: February 17 and February 18, 7 p.m., and February 19, 3 p.m.

Where: Lancaster Mennonite Fine Arts Center, 2176 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster

Tickets: $12 for adults, $10 for students; https://ci.ovationtix.com/35528/production/1143777 or by calling the school box office, 717-740-2456 Manheim Central School District, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” When: March 16, March 17 and March 18 at 7 p.m.; March 19 at 2 p.m.

Where: Manheim Central Middle School, 261 White Oak Road, Manheim

Tickets: $10 for adults, $7 for students and senior citizens; lanc.news/manheimmusical Manheim Township High School, “Beauty and the Beast” When: March 2 and March 3, 7 p.m., and March 4, 2 and 7 p.m.

Where: Manheim Township High School Auditorium, 115 Blue Streak Blvd., Manheim Township

Tickets: $12 for adults, $10 for students and senior citizens; email MTPABoxOffice@mtwp.net Octorara High School, “The Wizard of Oz” When: March 2 and March 3 at 7 p.m., and March 4, 2 and 7 p.m.

Where: Octorara High School, 228 Highland Road, Atglen

Tickets: $10 at the door Penn Manor High School, "Once Upon a Mattress” When: March 10, 7:30 p.m., and March 11, 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Where: Penn Manor High School’s Ranck Auditorium,100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville

Tickets: $10 for adults, $7 for students. $10 adults; a special preview performance will be March 9 at 6:30 p.m. for Penn Manor staff and senior citizens with a Comet Classic card; pennmanor.seatyourself.biz Pequea Valley Intermediate School, “Disney's Freaky Friday” When: March 23 and March 24, 7 p.m., and March 25, 2 and 7 p.m.

Where: Pequea Valley High School, 4033 E. Newport Road, Kinzers

Tickets: $9 for adults, $7 for students; www.pequeavalley.org Pequea Valley High School, “The Wizard of Oz” When: March 2, 7 p.m.; March 3, 7:30 p.m.; and March 4, 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Where: Pequea Valley High School auditorium, 4033 E. Newport Road, Kinzers

Tickets: $12 for adults, $8 for students and senior citizens; contact Lori Aleardi at Lori_Aleardi@PequeaValley.org or call 717-768-5510, ext. 5509 Solanco Middle School, “Junie B. Jones Jr. The Musical” When: March 23 and March 24, 7:30 pm

Where: Smith Middle School, 645 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville

Tickets: $2 for adults, free for students, cash-only at the door on a first-come, first-served basis. Solanco High School, “The Secret Garden” When: March 2, March 3 and March 4, 7 p.m.

Where: Solanco High School auditorium, 585 Solanco Road, Quarryville, PA 17566.

Tickets: $11 for adults, $9 for students and seniors in advance online; $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors at the door; www.showtix4u.com/event-details/70382 or at the door. Warwick High School, “Seussical” When: March 17 and March 18, 7:30 p.m., and March 29, 2 p.m.

Where: Warwick High School, 301 W. Orange St., Lititz