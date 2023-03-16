Editor's note: this story was originally published on Feb. 20, 2023.

February and March in Lancaster County bring warmer weather, mud sales, fasnachts -- and school musicals and plays.

We've compiled a list, based on submissions from Lancaster County intermediate and high schools, of this year's performances, including dates and ticket info.

Check out the list below, which for the first time goes beyond just high school musicals to include middle school performances in a few districts. Don't see your info? Click here to submit your information or go to the Google form linked here. You can also email life & culture editor Jenelle Janci at jjanci@lnpnews.com. Break a leg! Cedar Crest High School, “Oliver!” When: March 3 and March 4, 7 p.m.; March 5, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Cedar Crest High School Auditorium, 115 East Evergreen Drive, Lebanon

Tickets: $15 for adults, $12 for students and senior citizens; lanc.news/cedarcrestmusical; CLSD Gold Card holders and district residents over65 years old can attend dress rehearsal March 2 at 6 p.m. for free (present CLSD Gold Card or proof of age and district residency; residents can register for a card starting at 5 p.m. in the lobby).

Cocalico Middle School, “Wizard of Oz” When: March 2, March 3 and March 4 at 7 p.m. Where: Cocalico Middle School, 650 S. Sixth St., Denver Tickets: $8; lanc.news/cocalicoMSmusical Cocalico High School, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

When: March 17 and March 18, 7 p.m., and March 19, 2 p.m.

Where: Cocalico High School Auditorium, 810 Fourth St., Denver

Tickets: Reserved, $12 for adults, $8 for students; general admission, $5; www.showtix4u.com starting February 27. Columbia Junior/Senior High School, “Zombie Prom” When: March 23 and March 24, 7 p.m., and March 25, 2 and 7 p.m.

Where: Columbia Junior/Senior High School Auditorium, 901 Ironville Pike, Columbia

Tickets: $8 for adults, $4 for students and senior citizens, free for children under 5; tickets are general admission and are available at the door beginning 1 hour before curtain time Conestoga Valley School District, Gerald G. Huesken Middle School, “30 Horrible Catastrophes of Middle School” When: April 29 at 7:30 p.m. and April 30 at 2 p.m. Where: Conestoga Valley High School, 2110 Horseshoe Road, East Lampeter Township Tickets: $6 for adults, $4 for students in advance; showtix4u.com or at the door Conestoga Valley High School: “The Music Man” When: March 30, March 31 and April 1 at 7 p.m.; April 2, 2 p.m.

Where: Conestoga Valley High School, 2110 Horseshoe Road, East Lampeter Township

Tickets: $8 for students,$10 for adults, free for senior citizens with a CV Gold Card; lanc.news/cvmusical Donegal High School, “Once Upon a Mattress” When: March 10 and March 11, 7:30 p.m., and March 12, 2 p.m.

Where: Donegal High School, 1025 Koser Road, East Donegal Township

Tickets: $10 to $12; lanc.news/donegalmusical Elizabethtown Area High School, “The SpongeBob Musical” When: March 2 and March 3, 7 p.m., and March 4, 1 and 7 p.m.

Where: Elizabethtown Area High School, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown

Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors; lanc.news/etownmusical and at the door one hour before show time. Encore Home School Productions, "Shrek the Musical" When: 7 p.m. March 31, 7 p.m. April 1, 2 p.m. April 2. Where: The Junction Center, 1875 Junction Road, Manheim. Tickets: $7-22, depending on seating. Order by phone at 717-459-3701 or online at lanc.news/encoreshrek. Ephrata Senior High School, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” When: 7 p.m. March 16, 17 and 18; 2 p.m. March 19. Where: 803 Oak Blvd., Ephrata. Tickets: $10 for adults and $7 for students; tickets available in advance or in person at the box office. Tickets are on sale now on the district website, easdpa.org, at bit.ly/EHStheatre or by phone at 866-967-8167. Hempfield High School, “Peter Pan” When: March 3, 7 p.m.; March 4, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; March 5, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Hempfield High School Performing Arts Center, 200 Stanley Ave., East Hempfield Township

Tickets: $12 for adults, $10 for students and senior citizens; March 2 at 7 p.m. is a senior citizen preview night, sponsored by the Hempfield Foundation, for those over 65 years old with no tickets required; lanc.news/hempfieldmusical or in person an hour before each show time. J.P. McCaskey High School, “High School Musical” When: March 16, March 17 and March 18, 7 p.m., and March 19, 2 p.m.

Where: J.P. McCaskey Auditorium, 445 N. Reservoir St., Lancaster

Tickets: $10 for adults, $7 for students and senior citizens; lanc.news/mccaskeymusical Lampeter-Strasburg High School, “Annie” When: March 2 and March 3 at 7 p.m.; March 4 at 2 and 7 p.m. Where: Lampeter-Strasburg High School Performing Arts Center, 1600 Book Road, West Lampeter Township Tickets: $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors; https://bit.ly/AnnieL-S or at the door

Lancaster Catholic High School, “Anastasia”

When: March 16, March 17 and March 18, 7 p.m.

Where: Lancaster Catholic High School’s Old Main Auditorium, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster Tickets: $17 for reserved seating, $15 for adult GA, $7 for students; send a self-addressed stamped envelope with payment enclosed to Tony Brill, Lancaster Catholic, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster PA 17601. Lancaster Country Day School, “Disney’s Freaky Friday” When: February 24 and February 25 at 7 p..m., February 26 at 2 p.m. Where: Gardner Theatre at Lancaster Country Day School, 725 Hamilton Road, Manheim Township Tickets: $20 for adults, $15 for students; lanc.news/countrydaymusical

Lancaster Mennonite School, “Annie” When: February 17 and February 18, 7 p.m., and February 19, 3 p.m.

Where: Lancaster Mennonite Fine Arts Center, 2176 Lincoln Highway East, East Lampeter Township Linden Hall School for Girls, "Little Shop of Horrors" When: April 13, April 14 and April 15 at 7:30 p.m. Where: Snavely Family Theatre at Linden Hall, 212 E. Main St., Lititz Tickets: $12 for adults, $8 for students; call 717-626-8512 Lititz Christian School, “Mary Poppins” When: March 31 at 7 p.m. and April 1 at 6:30 p.m. Where: Warwick Middle School, 401 Maple St., LItitz Tickets: $12 for adults; $8 for students and senior citizens; lititzchristian.net after March 18

Manheim Central School District, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” When: March 16, March 17 and March 18 at 7 p.m.; March 19 at 2 p.m.

Where: Manheim Central Middle School, 261 White Oak Road, Manheim

Tickets: $10 for adults, $7 for students and senior citizens; lanc.news/manheimmusical Manheim Township High School, “Beauty and the Beast” When: March 2 and March 3, 7 p.m., and March 4, 2 and 7 p.m.

Where: Manheim Township High School Auditorium, 115 Blue Streak Blvd., Manheim Township Tickets: $12 for adults, $10 for students and senior citizens; email MTPABoxOffice@mtwp.net

Octorara High School, “The Wizard of Oz” When: March 2 and March 3 at 7 p.m., and March 4, 2 and 7 p.m.

Where: Octorara High School, 228 Highland Road, Atglen

Tickets: $10 at the door Penn Manor High School, "Once Upon a Mattress” When: March 10, 7:30 p.m., and March 11, 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Where: Penn Manor High School’s Ranck Auditorium, 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville

Tickets: $10 for adults, $7 for students. $10 adults; a special preview performance will be March 9 at 6:30 p.m. for Penn Manor staff and senior citizens with a Comet Classic card; lanc.news/pmmusical Pequea Valley Intermediate School, “Disney's Freaky Friday” When: March 23 and March 24, 7 p.m., and March 25, 2 and 7 p.m.

Where: Pequea Valley High School, 4033 E. Newport Road, Leacock Township

Tickets: $9 for adults, $7 for students; www.pequeavalley.org Pequea Valley High School, “The Wizard of Oz” When: March 2, 7 p.m.; March 3, 7:30 p.m.; and March 4, 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Where: Pequea Valley High School auditorium, 4033 E. Newport Road, Leacock Township

Tickets: $12 for adults, $8 for students and senior citizens; contact Lori Aleardi at Lori_Aleardi@PequeaValley.org or call 717-768-5510, ext. 5509

Solanco Middle School, “Junie B. Jones Jr. The Musical” When: March 23 and March 24, 7:30 pm Where: Smith Middle School, 645 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville Tickets: $2 for adults, free for students, cash-only at the door on a first-come, first-served basis. Solanco High School, “The Secret Garden” When: March 2, March 3 and March 4, 7 p.m. Where: Solanco High School auditorium, 585 Solanco Road, Quarryville Tickets: $11 for adults, $9 for students and seniors in advance online; $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors at the door; lanc.news/solancomusical or at the door. Warwick High School, “Seussical” When: March 17 and March 18, 7:30 p.m., and March 29, 2 p.m. Where: Warwick High School, 301 W. Orange St., Lititz Tickets: Center section seating is $14 for adults, $12 for students and senior citizens; rear mezzanine and left/right front is $12 for adults, $10 for students and senior citizens; www.warwicksd.org or at the door, starting 75 minutes before show time. For group sales or questions, call 717-925-0030 or email tickets@warwicksd.org.