Five of Lancaster County's cutest four-legged friends will compete in next year's Puppy Bowl.

The five puppies are named Dalton, Eleven, Kai, Venturi and Wolfie, and they all come from Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue.

This same pet rescue — which operates out of Mississippi but coordinates most of its adoptions and events through That Fish Place/That Pet Place and PetSmart in Lancaster — sent three puppies to the 2022 Puppy Bowl competition.

(Scroll through the slideshow below to see each puppy. Story continues after slideshow.)

This year, 122 puppies from shelters across 34 states will compete in the Puppy Bowl on one of two teams: Team Ruff or Team Fluff.

The event itself showcases adoptable dogs and celebrates the shelters and people who take care of them.

Those interested in watching Puppy Bowl XIX can watch via Animal Planet or Discovery+ on Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.

Check out pictures of all the participating puppies here.