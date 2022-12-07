Five of Lancaster County's cutest four-legged friends will compete in next year's Puppy Bowl.
The five puppies are named Dalton, Eleven, Kai, Venturi and Wolfie, and they all come from Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue.
This same pet rescue — which operates out of Mississippi but coordinates most of its adoptions and events through That Fish Place/That Pet Place and PetSmart in Lancaster — sent three puppies to the 2022 Puppy Bowl competition.
(Scroll through the slideshow below to see each puppy. Story continues after slideshow.)
Wolfie
Wolfie is one of five dogs from Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue that will compete in 2023's Puppy Bowl.