Whether you show up for a deal or a chocolate chip waffle whoopie pie, Lancaster County’s mud sales are coming up.
During the pandemic, many local fire companies canceled their big fundraisers, shrunk them or shifted them online. The biggest change this year comes with Easter. Rawlinsville Mud Sale moves a week later than usual, assuring Plain volunteers can participate.
While the pandemic brought changes, last year’s mud sale at West Earl Fire Co. was the most profitable auction on record, says Kris Purcel, vice president. More items were donated for sale, not consigned, which helped the nonprofit raise more money.
However, Penryn Fire Co.’s sale will be shorter this year with no consignments accepted from the public. The fire company doesn’t have the volunteers needed to manage those items, says Tom Walsh, chairman of the sale committee.
Mud sales start Feb. 24 in Strasburg. Here’s more about the 2023 sales.
Feb. 24-25: Strasburg Spring Sale
When: Friday’s auctions start at 4 p.m. and Saturday’s auctions start at 8 a.m. Benefits Strasburg Fire Company.
Where: 203 W. Franklin St., Strasburg
More information: 717-687-7232
March 3-4: Bart Twp. Fire Co. spring mud sale
Benefits: Bart Township Fire Company.
Where: 11 Furnace Road, Quarryville
More information: facebook.com/BartTwpFireCompany51
March 10-11: Gordonville Spring Mud Sale and Auction
Benefits: Gordonville Fire Company
Where: 3204 Vigilant St./Old Leacock Road, Gordonville
More information: facebook.com/gordonvillesale
March 17-18: Penryn Fire Co. and Lime Rock School Mud Sale
When: Friday, chicken barbeque sales (drive-thru and eat-in) start at noon. Friday’s auctions start at 5 p.m. Saturday’s auctions start at 8:30 a.m. Benefits Penryn Company and Lime Rock School.
Where: 1441 N. Penryn Road, Manheim
More information: Penrynfire.com
March 18: West Earl Fire Company Consignment and Quilt Auction
When: Saturday’s auctions start at 8 a.m. Benefits West Earl Fire Company.
Where: 14 School Lane Avenue, Brownstown
More information: lanc.news/WESale
Here’s a 360-degree look inside a past sale, from the rainy outdoor auctions and the horse tent to the quilt auction.
March 24: Farmersville Fire Co. 47th Annual Community Auction
When: Friday’s auctions start at 4:30 p.m. Benefits Farmersville Fire Company.
Where: 74 E. Farmersville Road, Ephrata
More information: farmersvillefire.com
March 24-25: Gap Fire Company Mud Sale
When: Friday’s auctions start at 5 p.m. Saturday’s auctions start at 8 a.m. Benefits Gap Fire Company.
Where: Houston Run Corporate Center, 835 Houston Run Drive, Gap
More information: facebook.com/GFC42
April 1: Robert Fulton Spring Mud Sale
When: Saturday’s auctions start at 8:15 a.m. Benefits Robert Fulton Fire Company. The horse sale is April 15.
Where: 2271 Robert Fulton Highway (Routes 272 and 222), Peach Bottom
More information: lanc.news/RFSale
April 14-15: Rawlinsville Mud Sale
When: The sale is a week later than usual because of Easter. Benefits Rawlinsville Fire Company.
Where: 33 Martic Heights Dr, Holtwood
More information: facebook.com/RVFC58
April 15: Schoeneck Fire Company Mud Sale and Quilt Auction
When: Saturday’s auctions start at 9 a.m. Benefits Schoeneck Fire Company.
Where: 125 N. King St., Denver
More information: schoeneckfire.com
May 6: Fivepointville Fire Company Consignment Auction
Benefits: Fivepointville Fire Co.
Where: 1078 Dry Tavern Road, Denver
More information: fivepointvillefire.net
May 19-20: Weaverland Valley Annual Mud Sale
When: Friday’s auctions start at 6 p.m. Saturday’s auctions start at 8:00 a.m. Benefits Weaverland Valley Fire Department.
Where: Weaverland Produce Auction, 1030 Precast Road, New Holland
More information: lanc.news/WVFD
June 10: Kinzer Fire Co. Mud Sale
When: Saturday’s auctions start at 8:30 a.m. Benefits Kinzer Fire Company.
Where: 3521 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers
More information: kinzerfire.com
June 23-24: Refton Fire Company Mud Sale
When: Auctions start at 8 a.m. Saturday. Benefits Refton Fire Company.
Where: 99 Church St., Refton
More information: facebook.com/ReftonFireCompany
June 29-30: Lancaster County Carriage and Antique Auction
When: Thursday’s auctions start at 4 p.m. Friday’s auctions start at 8 a.m. Benefits Bird-in-Hand Volunteer Fire Company.
Where: 338 N. Ronks Road, Bird in Hand (Rt. 340, across from Bird-in-Hand Family Inn & Restaurant)
More information: bihfire.com/events/auction
Aug. 11-12: Gap Relief Auction
When: Friday’s auctions start at 7:15 p.m. Saturday’s auctions start at 8:30 a.m. Benefits Mennonite Central Committee.
Where: Solanco Fairgrounds, Park Avenue, Quarryville
More information: lanc.news/GapAuction
Aug. 26: Bareville Fire Company Consignment Auction
Benefits: Bareville Fire Company
Where: 211 E. Main St., Leola
More information: barevillefire.com