Whether you show up for a deal or a chocolate chip waffle whoopie pie, Lancaster County’s mud sales are coming up.

During the pandemic, many local fire companies canceled their big fundraisers, shrunk them or shifted them online. The biggest change this year comes with Easter. Rawlinsville Mud Sale moves a week later than usual, assuring Plain volunteers can participate.

While the pandemic brought changes, last year’s mud sale at West Earl Fire Co. was the most profitable auction on record, says Kris Purcel, vice president. More items were donated for sale, not consigned, which helped the nonprofit raise more money.

However, Penryn Fire Co.’s sale will be shorter this year with no consignments accepted from the public. The fire company doesn’t have the volunteers needed to manage those items, says Tom Walsh, chairman of the sale committee.

Mud sales start Feb. 24 in Strasburg. Here’s more about the 2023 sales.

Feb. 24-25: Strasburg Spring Sale

When: Friday’s auctions start at 4 p.m. and Saturday’s auctions start at 8 a.m. Benefits Strasburg Fire Company.

Where: 203 W. Franklin St., Strasburg

More information: 717-687-7232

March 3-4: Bart Twp. Fire Co. spring mud sale

Benefits: Bart Township Fire Company.

Where: 11 Furnace Road, Quarryville

More information: facebook.com/BartTwpFireCompany51

March 10-11: Gordonville Spring Mud Sale and Auction

Benefits: Gordonville Fire Company

Where: 3204 Vigilant St./Old Leacock Road, Gordonville

More information: facebook.com/gordonvillesale

March 17-18: Penryn Fire Co. and Lime Rock School Mud Sale

When: Friday, chicken barbeque sales (drive-thru and eat-in) start at noon. Friday’s auctions start at 5 p.m. Saturday’s auctions start at 8:30 a.m. Benefits Penryn Company and Lime Rock School.

Where: 1441 N. Penryn Road, Manheim

More information: Penrynfire.com

March 18: West Earl Fire Company Consignment and Quilt Auction

When: Saturday’s auctions start at 8 a.m. Benefits West Earl Fire Company.

Where: 14 School Lane Avenue, Brownstown

More information: lanc.news/WESale

Here’s a 360-degree look inside a past sale, from the rainy outdoor auctions and the horse tent to the quilt auction.

March 24: Farmersville Fire Co. 47th Annual Community Auction

When: Friday’s auctions start at 4:30 p.m. Benefits Farmersville Fire Company.

Where: 74 E. Farmersville Road, Ephrata

More information: farmersvillefire.com

March 24-25: Gap Fire Company Mud Sale

When: Friday’s auctions start at 5 p.m. Saturday’s auctions start at 8 a.m. Benefits Gap Fire Company.

Where: Houston Run Corporate Center, 835 Houston Run Drive, Gap

More information: facebook.com/GFC42

April 1: Robert Fulton Spring Mud Sale

When: Saturday’s auctions start at 8:15 a.m. Benefits Robert Fulton Fire Company. The horse sale is April 15.

Where: 2271 Robert Fulton Highway (Routes 272 and 222), Peach Bottom

More information: lanc.news/RFSale

April 14-15: Rawlinsville Mud Sale

When: The sale is a week later than usual because of Easter. Benefits Rawlinsville Fire Company.

Where: 33 Martic Heights Dr, Holtwood

More information: facebook.com/RVFC58

April 15: Schoeneck Fire Company Mud Sale and Quilt Auction

When: Saturday’s auctions start at 9 a.m. Benefits Schoeneck Fire Company.

Where: 125 N. King St., Denver

More information: schoeneckfire.com

May 6: Fivepointville Fire Company Consignment Auction

Benefits: Fivepointville Fire Co.

Where: 1078 Dry Tavern Road, Denver

More information: fivepointvillefire.net

May 19-20: Weaverland Valley Annual Mud Sale

When: Friday’s auctions start at 6 p.m. Saturday’s auctions start at 8:00 a.m. Benefits Weaverland Valley Fire Department.

Where: Weaverland Produce Auction, 1030 Precast Road, New Holland

More information: lanc.news/WVFD

June 10: Kinzer Fire Co. Mud Sale

When: Saturday’s auctions start at 8:30 a.m. Benefits Kinzer Fire Company.

Where: 3521 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers

More information: kinzerfire.com

June 23-24: Refton Fire Company Mud Sale

When: Auctions start at 8 a.m. Saturday. Benefits Refton Fire Company.

Where: 99 Church St., Refton

More information: facebook.com/ReftonFireCompany

June 29-30: Lancaster County Carriage and Antique Auction

When: Thursday’s auctions start at 4 p.m. Friday’s auctions start at 8 a.m. Benefits Bird-in-Hand Volunteer Fire Company.

Where: 338 N. Ronks Road, Bird in Hand (Rt. 340, across from Bird-in-Hand Family Inn & Restaurant)

More information: bihfire.com/events/auction

Aug. 11-12: Gap Relief Auction

When: Friday’s auctions start at 7:15 p.m. Saturday’s auctions start at 8:30 a.m. Benefits Mennonite Central Committee.

Where: Solanco Fairgrounds, Park Avenue, Quarryville

More information: lanc.news/GapAuction

Aug. 26: Bareville Fire Company Consignment Auction

Benefits: Bareville Fire Company

Where: 211 E. Main St., Leola

More information: barevillefire.com