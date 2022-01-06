The Rose & Shamrock Celtic Festival and Feis will return this February after it went virtual in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival, which will feature activities at both the Wyndham Lancaster Convention Center and the Celtic Center of Lancaster, will happen Saturday, Feb. 12.

In previous years, the Rose & Shamrock Festival would take place in downtown Lancaster, bringing dancing and entertainment to businesses on King Street, like Annie Bailey's, Tellus360 and the Lancaster County Convention Center.

"For many reasons, we have really cut down on the festival significantly this year," says festival chairperson Christy King. The festival will mainly facilitate competitions this year, King says.

Activities will include Irish dance, music, baking and art competitions at the Wyndham, at 2300 Lincoln Highway East, as well as a bagpipes competition held at the Celtic Center of Lancaster, at 1285 Manheim Pike.

Celtic and folk musicians Charlie Zahm and Tad Marks will also perform at the Celtic Center of Lancaster that evening.

More details will be made available closer to the event, according to the festival's website.

For more information, visit roseandshamrock.org.