The PA Farm Show kicked off Saturday, and for a moment, one might've believed that there was no such thing as a pandemic.
Groups of people crowded every area of the complex, plentiful enough to feel as though you're swimming through an ocean of people. In the Main Hall, people pushed aside a table of PPE, including masks and hand sanitizer, to set their food down to eat.
In a media event on Jan. 3, Farm Show event coordinators urged attendees to wear masks. There are signs outside of every entrance of the complex asking people to wear masks to prevent spreading COVID-19, but there is no official mask mandate or vaccine requirement to attend.
Two people push aside PPE on a table to set down their food at the Farm Show. pic.twitter.com/Q4M4k8Y84X— Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) January 8, 2022
Information desks throughout the Farm Show Complex had masks and sanitizer, but those running the stands did not wear masks themselves.
Most attendees, from visitors to vendors, weren't wearing masks Saturday.
As a family entered the Maclay Street entrance Saturday afternoon, a young girl in a family of four asked, "Do we have to wear masks?" The mother wordlessly ushered the group into the building, mask-free.
In a normal year, the Hershey-Harrisburg Regional Visitors Bureau estimates that the Farm Show sees about 450,000 visitors. Attendance counts are estimates, as the Farm Show does not charge admission and there is no formal visitor counting process, says Shannon Powers, spokesperson for the PA Department of Agriculture.
The Farm Show food hall is absolutely packed. pic.twitter.com/yDPh4sSnQh— Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) January 8, 2022
Powers confirmed Saturday afternoon that though there is no true way to estimate, it did seem like attendance was down this year compared to previous years.
Though it's estimated that there's fewer people in attendance, the event is still busy compared to other pandemic-era events. By Saturday afternoon, there were crowds of people to duck and dive through in basically every area of the Farm Show Complex, and lines for respective food attractions, like the PA Dairymen's Association milkshake stand and the potato stand, were long, but quick-moving. (A disclaimer, however: This is this writer's first time at the Farm Show, so your mileage may vary).
This year's Farm Show continued in full, with a packed schedule and all the usual attractions, including the Calving Corner, butter sculpture, food court, competitions, panels and demonstrations, and more. The 2021 PA Farm Show went completely virtual amid rising COVID-19 cases last winter.
The Main Hall and the Expo Center teemed with people of all ages, the vendor market in the Main Hall being the busiest part of the Farm Show as of Saturday afternoon. The arenas were moderately filled, but open enough to allow for some social distancing.
But, with the omicron variant of COVID-19 causing rising case counts and hospitalizations in south-central Pennsylvania, including record-breaking hospital patient counts in Lancaster County, the Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Russell Redding, urged people to consider their own safety when deciding whether or not to attend to this year's Farm Show.
Found the Department of Health! Big booths in the vendor hall area. Can get first, second and booster doses of the COVID vaccine, as well as flu shots at the Farm Show! pic.twitter.com/7oL8lsmwUY— Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) January 8, 2022
"For individuals who are concerned about their personal health or have family members or colleagues who are particularly vulnerable, this is not the year to attend," Redding says in a press briefing Jan. 3.
One food vendor, PennAg Industries, backed out from the PA Farm Show over concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coordinators for the PA Farm Show wrote in its visitor's guide: "If you're experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home and join the action online. The only kind of viral you wanna be is a social media star!"
Farm Show coordinators made some changes to their event spaces before this year's show; the set-up was reconfigured for more aisle space, and they added in exhaust fans and an improved HVAC system, Redding says.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health will be at the Farm Show each day offering first, second and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as flu shots. They are located in the Main Hall, right next to a merry-go-round where unmasked children and parents closely inched up and down on the carousel horses Saturday afternoon.
An interesting pandemic activity at the Farm Show. pic.twitter.com/ee5oPA5OKL— Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) January 8, 2022
For those who aren't going to the Farm Show this year, there will be demonstrations and events streamed on the Pennsylvania Cable Network. The schedule can be found here. In addition, the Farm Show will livestream the Water Fowl Habitat in the poultry hall.