After a break during the pandemic, Lancaster County’s mud sales are back.
The sales are a big fundraiser for nonprofits like volunteer fire companies, schools and charities. They’re also cherished community events where you can fill your plate and find a deal.
Here’s more information about sales throughout the county:
Feb. 25-26: Strasburg Spring Sale
When: Friday’s auctions start at 4 p.m. and Saturday’s auctions start at 8 a.m. Benefits Strasburg Fire Company.
Where: 203 W. Franklin St., Strasburg
More information: lanc.news/SMudSale or call the firehouse at 717-687-7232.
March 5 and 19: Bart Twp. Fire Co. spring mud sales
When: At a special meeting Feb. 9, the sale committee will make a decision about holding the sales. If they are held, the March 5 sale will be the regular sale with quilts and tools and March 19 sale will cover building materials and crafts. Benefits Bart Township Fire Company.
Where: 11 Furnace Road, Quarryville
More information: bart51.com
March 12: Gordonville Spring Mud Sale and Auction
Benefits: Gordonville Fire Company
Where: 3204 Vigilant St./Old Leacock Road, Gordonville
More information: facebook.com/gordonvillesale
March 18-19: Penryn Fire Co. and Lime Rock School Mud Sale
When: Friday, chicken barbeque sales (drive-thru and eat-in) start at noon. Friday’s auctions start at 5 p.m. Saturday’s auctions start at 8:30 a.m. Benefits Penryn Company and Lime Rock School.
Where: 1441 N. Penryn Road, Manheim
More information: Penrynfire.com
March 19: West Earl Fire Company Consignment and Quilt Auction
When: Saturday’s auctions start at 8 a.m. Benefits West Earl Fire Company.
Where: 14 School Lane Avenue, Brownstown
More information: lanc.news/WESale
March 25: Farmersville Fire Co. 47th Annual Community Auction
When: Friday’s auctions start at 4:30 p.m. Benefits Farmersville Fire Company.
Where: 74 E. Farmersville Road, Ephrata
More information: farmersvillefire.com
March 26: Gap Fire Company Mud Sale
When: Saturday’s auctions start at 8 a.m. A decision has not been made about Friday auctions. Benefits Gap Fire Company.
Where: Houston Run Corporate Center, 835 Houston Run Drive, Gap
More information: facebook.com/GFC42
April 2: Robert Fulton Spring Mud Sale
When: Saturday’s auctions start at 8 a.m. Benefits Robert Fulton Fire Company.
Where: 2271 Robert Fulton Highway (Routes 272 and 222), Peach Bottom
More information: lanc.news/RFSale
April 8-9: Rawlinsville Mud Sale
When: Friday’s auctions start at 5 p.m. and Saturday’s auctions start at 8 a.m. Benefits Rawlinsville Fire Company.
Where: 33 Martic Heights Dr, Holtwood
More information: facebook.com/RVFC58
April 16: Schoeneck Fire Company Mud Sale and Quilt Auction
When: Saturday’s auctions start at 9 a.m. Benefits Schoeneck Fire Company.
Where: 125 N. King St., Denver
More information: schoeneckfire.com
May 7: Fivepointville Fire Company Consignment Auction
When: Saturday’s auctions start at 8 a.m. Benefits Fivepointville Fire Co.
Where: 1078 Dry Tavern Road, Denver
More information: fivepointvillefire.net
May 20-21: Weaverland Valley Annual Mud Sale
When: Friday 6 p.m. Saturday 8:30 a.m. Auction times have not been set. Benefits Weaverland Valley Fire Department.
Where: Weaverland Produce Auction, 1030 Precast Road, New Holland
More information: lanc.news/WVFD
June 10-11: Kinzer Fire Co. Mud Sale
When: Friday’s auctions start at 6 p.m. Saturday’s auctions start at 8 a.m. Benefits Kinzer Fire Company.
Where: 3521 Lincoln Highway
More information: kinzerfire.com
June 23-24: Lancaster County Carriage and Antique Auction
When: Thursday’s auctions start at 4 p.m. Friday’s auctions start at 8 a.m. Benefits Bird-in-Hand Volunteer Fire Company.
Where: 338 N. Ronks Road, Bird in Hand (Rt. 340, across from Bird-in-Hand Family Inn & Restaurant)
More information: bihfire.com/events/auction
June 24-25: Refton Fire Company Mud Sale
Benefits: Refton Fire Company
Where: 99 Church St., Refton
More information: facebook.com/ReftonFireCompany
Aug. 12-13: Gap Relief Auction
Benefits: Mennonite Central Committee.
Where: Solanco Fairgrounds, Park Avenue, Quarryville
More information: lanc.news/GapAuction
Aug. 27: Bareville Fire Company Consignment Auction
Benefits: Bareville Fire Company
Where: 211 E. Main St., Leola
More information: barevillefire.com