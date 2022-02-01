After a break during the pandemic, Lancaster County’s mud sales are back.

The sales are a big fundraiser for nonprofits like volunteer fire companies, schools and charities. They’re also cherished community events where you can fill your plate and find a deal.

Here’s more information about sales throughout the county:

Feb. 25-26: Strasburg Spring Sale

When: Friday’s auctions start at 4 p.m. and Saturday’s auctions start at 8 a.m. Benefits Strasburg Fire Company.

Where: 203 W. Franklin St., Strasburg

More information: lanc.news/SMudSale or call the firehouse at 717-687-7232.

March 5 and 19: Bart Twp. Fire Co. spring mud sales

When: At a special meeting Feb. 9, the sale committee will make a decision about holding the sales. If they are held, the March 5 sale will be the regular sale with quilts and tools and March 19 sale will cover building materials and crafts. Benefits Bart Township Fire Company.

Where: 11 Furnace Road, Quarryville

More information: bart51.com

March 12: Gordonville Spring Mud Sale and Auction

Benefits: Gordonville Fire Company

Where: 3204 Vigilant St./Old Leacock Road, Gordonville

More information: facebook.com/gordonvillesale

March 18-19: Penryn Fire Co. and Lime Rock School Mud Sale

When: Friday, chicken barbeque sales (drive-thru and eat-in) start at noon. Friday’s auctions start at 5 p.m. Saturday’s auctions start at 8:30 a.m. Benefits Penryn Company and Lime Rock School.

Where: 1441 N. Penryn Road, Manheim

More information: Penrynfire.com

March 19: West Earl Fire Company Consignment and Quilt Auction

When: Saturday’s auctions start at 8 a.m. Benefits West Earl Fire Company.

Where: 14 School Lane Avenue, Brownstown

More information: lanc.news/WESale

March 25: Farmersville Fire Co. 47th Annual Community Auction

When: Friday’s auctions start at 4:30 p.m. Benefits Farmersville Fire Company.

Where: 74 E. Farmersville Road, Ephrata

More information: farmersvillefire.com

March 26: Gap Fire Company Mud Sale

When: Saturday’s auctions start at 8 a.m. A decision has not been made about Friday auctions. Benefits Gap Fire Company.

Where: Houston Run Corporate Center, 835 Houston Run Drive, Gap

More information: facebook.com/GFC42

April 2: Robert Fulton Spring Mud Sale

When: Saturday’s auctions start at 8 a.m. Benefits Robert Fulton Fire Company.

Where: 2271 Robert Fulton Highway (Routes 272 and 222), Peach Bottom

More information: lanc.news/RFSale

No sale Intercourse Fire Company has discontinued its consignment auction. The fire company is shifting from the auction to other fundraisers, such as a breakfast buffet scheduled for April 30.

April 8-9: Rawlinsville Mud Sale

When: Friday’s auctions start at 5 p.m. and Saturday’s auctions start at 8 a.m. Benefits Rawlinsville Fire Company.

Where: 33 Martic Heights Dr, Holtwood

More information: facebook.com/RVFC58

April 16: Schoeneck Fire Company Mud Sale and Quilt Auction

When: Saturday’s auctions start at 9 a.m. Benefits Schoeneck Fire Company.

Where: 125 N. King St., Denver

More information: schoeneckfire.com

May 7: Fivepointville Fire Company Consignment Auction

When: Saturday’s auctions start at 8 a.m. Benefits Fivepointville Fire Co.

Where: 1078 Dry Tavern Road, Denver

More information: fivepointvillefire.net

May 20-21: Weaverland Valley Annual Mud Sale

When: Friday 6 p.m. Saturday 8:30 a.m. Auction times have not been set. Benefits Weaverland Valley Fire Department.

Where: Weaverland Produce Auction, 1030 Precast Road, New Holland

More information: lanc.news/WVFD

June 10-11: Kinzer Fire Co. Mud Sale

When: Friday’s auctions start at 6 p.m. Saturday’s auctions start at 8 a.m. Benefits Kinzer Fire Company.

Where: 3521 Lincoln Highway

More information: kinzerfire.com

June 23-24: Lancaster County Carriage and Antique Auction

When: Thursday’s auctions start at 4 p.m. Friday’s auctions start at 8 a.m. Benefits Bird-in-Hand Volunteer Fire Company.

Where: 338 N. Ronks Road, Bird in Hand (Rt. 340, across from Bird-in-Hand Family Inn & Restaurant)

More information: bihfire.com/events/auction

June 24-25: Refton Fire Company Mud Sale

Benefits: Refton Fire Company

Where: 99 Church St., Refton

More information: facebook.com/ReftonFireCompany

Aug. 12-13: Gap Relief Auction

Benefits: Mennonite Central Committee.

Where: Solanco Fairgrounds, Park Avenue, Quarryville

More information: lanc.news/GapAuction

Aug. 27: Bareville Fire Company Consignment Auction

Benefits: Bareville Fire Company

Where: 211 E. Main St., Leola

More information: barevillefire.com