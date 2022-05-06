Below is a listing of all currently announced concerts in Hershey and Lancaster this summer, including Hersheypark Stadium, the Giant Center, American Music Theatre and Long's Park.

Some shows have been rescheduled several times, so if you've previously purchased a ticket, check with the venue prior to visiting.

This list will be updated periodically.

JUNE

“An Evening with Kenny G”: Thursday, June 2, at 7:30 p.m. at American Music Theatre in Lancaster.

“Tomlin UNITED Tour” featuring Chris Tomlin and UNITED with Pat Barrett: Friday, June 3, at 7 p.m. in the Giant Center, Hershey. The live Christian worship experience was postponed from its original March date.

Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentleman: Sunday, June 5, 7:30 p.m. at Long’s Park, Lancaster.

The Lettermen: Friday, June 10, at 7:30 p.m. at American Music Theatre in Lancaster. Donovan Tea, Bobby Poynton, and Rob Gulack recorded their first hit, “The Way You Look Tonight,” in 1961.

The Bros. Landreth: Sunday, June 12, 7:30 p.m. at Long’s Park, Lancaster.

“The Masked Singer National Tour 2022”: Tuesday, June 14, at 7:30 p.m. at Hershey Theatre. Show will feature favorite characters with some celebrity guest appearances.

The Frontmen of Country: Friday, June 17, at 7:30 p.m. at American Music Theatre, Lancaster. Show features 90s country legends Richie McDonald (formerly of Lonestar,) Larry Stewart (of Restless Heart,) and Tim Rushlow (formerly of Little Texas.)

Tony Jackson: Sunday, June 19, 7:30 p.m. at Long’s Park, Lancaster.

Thomas Rhett “Bring the Bar to You Tour”: Friday, June 24, at 7:30 p.m. in Hersheypark Stadium, with openers Parker McCollum and Conner Smith.

“Happy Together Tour”: Saturday, June 25, at 8 p.m. at American Music Theatre, Lancaster. LIneup featuresThe Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues, and The Cowsills.

Con Brio: Sunday, June 26, 7:30 p.m. at Long’s Park, Lancaster.

JULY

Big Time Rush “Forever Tour”: Friday, July 1, at 8 p.m. in the Giant Center, Hershey, with Dixie D’Amelio.

Patriotic Fireworks Celebration with The US Army Band: Pershing's Own: Sunday, July 3, 7:30 p.m. at Long’s Park, Lancaster.

Dion: Friday, July 8, at 7:30 p.m. at American Music Theatre, Lancaster.

Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, “The Stadium Tour”: Tuesday, July 12, at 4:30 p.m. in Hersheypark Stadium. The show was originally set for August 2020 and postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The four classic rock bands include Mechanicsburg-natives Poison.

Luisito Rosario & Orchestra: Sunday, July 10, 7:30 p.m. at Long’s Park, Lancaster.

Lorrie Morgan & Pam Tillis, “Grits and Glamour Tour”: Friday, July 15, at 7:30 p.m. at American Music Theatre, Lancaster.

“Ricky Nelson Remembered,” featuring Gunnar and Matthew Nelson: Sunday, July 17, at 3 p.m. at American Music Theatre, Lancaster.

“A Night on Broadway" with the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra: Sunday, July 17, 7:30 p.m. at Long’s Park, Lancaster.

New Kids on the Block “MixTape Tour 2022”: Thursday, July 21, at 7:30 p.m. in the Giant Center, Hershey. The show will feature legendary guests Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.

Air Supply, “The Lost in Love Experience”: Sunday, July 24, at 7 p.m. at American Music Theatre, Lancaster.

The Steel Wheels: Sunday, July 24, 7:30 p.m. at Long’s Park, Lancaster.

Greta Van Fleet “Dreams in Gold Tour”: Friday, July 29, at 7 p.m. in the Giant Center, Hershey. Grammy-nominated group Rival Sons and critically acclaimed rising artist The Velveteers will support the North American shows.

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, “A Special Evening with the Original Jersey Boy”: Friday, July 29, at 8 p.m. at American Music Theatre, Lancaster.

Pitbull “Can’t Stop Us Now Tour” with Iggy Azalea: Saturday, July 30, at 8 p.m. The Florida rapper’s Hershey tour stop follows a 2021 cancellation at the York State Fair. SiriusXM Globalization DJ’S will open.

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band: Saturday, July 30, at 7:30 p.m. at American Music Theatre, Lancaster.

Aoife Scott: Sunday, July 31, 7:30 p.m. at Long’s Park, Lancaster.

AUGUST

KidzBop Live 2022: Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. in the Giant Center, Hershey.

Santana with Earth, Wind & Fire, “Miraculous Supernatural Tour”: Saturday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m. in Hersheypark Stadium. Carlos Santana’s set will highlight songs from his "Supernatural" and "The Woodstock Experience" albums.

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour”: Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7, at 7:30 p.m., with special guest Emo Philips.

Vieux Farka Toure: Sunday, Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m. at Long’s Park, Lancaster.

Imagine Dragons “Mercury World Tour”: Friday, Aug. 12, at 6:30 p.m. in Hersheypark Stadium, with openers Macklemore and Kings Eliot. The tour supports the 2021 album “Mercurty - Act One” and this year’s “Mercury - Act Two.”

Tracy Lawrence: Friday, Aug. 12, at 7:30 p.m. at American Music Theatre, Lancaster.

Zac Brown Band “Out in the Middle Tour”: Sunday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m. in Hersheypark Stadium. The award-winning country band is best known for its song "Chicken Fried.”

Mac Powell “River of Life Tour”: Sunday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m. at American Music Theatre, Lancaster.

Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Express: Sunday, Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m. at Long’s Park, Lancaster.

Johnny Mathis, “The Voice of Romance Tour”: Thursday, Aug. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at American Music Theatre, Lancaster.

Rod Stewart: Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7:30 p.m. in Hersheypark Stadium, with Cheap Trick. Tour follows Stewart‘s latest studio album, “You’re In My Heart: Rod Stewart With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.”

The Beach Boys, “Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer Tour”: Sunday, Aug. 21, at 2 and 7 p.m., at American Music Theatre, Lancaster.

Cherish the Ladies: Sunday, Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m. at Long’s Park, Lancaster.

Amos Lee, “2022 Summer Tour”: Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7:30 p.m. at American Music Theatre, Lancaster, with special guest Mutlu.

Chris Stapleton “All-American Road Show Tour”: Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. in Hersheypark Stadium, with special guest Ellie King.

Devon Gilfillian: Sunday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. at Long’s Park, Lancaster.

SEPTEMBER

Pennsylvania Gospel Music Festival: Friday, Sept. 2, through Sunday, Sept. 4, at American Music Theatre, Lancaster. Friday, 7 p.m.: Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, The Erwins, Tim Lovelace. Saturday, 2 p.m.: Gold City Quartet, Karen Peck & new River, Jeff & Sheri Easter, Tim Lovelace. Saturday, 7 p.m.: Booth Brothers, Primitive Quartet, Poet Voices, Tim Lovelace. Sunday, 10 a.m.: free chapel service featuring the Mylon Hayes Family. Sunday, 3 p.m: “Gerald Wolf’s Gospel Music Hymn Sing” featuring Greater Vision, The Whisnants, Mark Trammell Quartet and the Mylon Hayes Family.

The Piano Guys: Saturday, Sept. 10, at 8 p.m. in Hershey Theatre.

Dick Fox’s Golden Boys, starring Frankie Avalon, Fabian and Lou Christie in memory of Bobby Rydell: Sunday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m. in American Music Theatre, Lancaster.

Sara Evans: Friday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m. at American Music Theatre, Lancaster.

38 Special: Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m. at American Music Theatre, Lancaster, with the Artimus Pyle Band, honoring the music of Ronnie Van Zant’s Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Five Finger Death Punch with Megadeth: Saturday, Sept. 24, at 6:30 p.m. in Hersheypark Stadium, with The Hu and Fire From the Gods. The heavy metal favorite recently released a new single, "AfterLife.”

Michael W. Smith, “Live in Concert”: Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7:30 p.m. at American Music Theare, Lancaster.