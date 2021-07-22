The nation’s oldest fair — which actually predates the founding of the United States — is set to return this year.

The York Fair has gone through plenty of changes since 1765, including announcing a move from the fall to the summer and changing its name to the York State Fair, following the 2019 fair.

Last year’s cancellation during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic was the first time the fair had been postponed since another pandemic, the influenza outbreak of 1918.

If you’re headed to the York State Fair this year, here’s some helpful information you may need to know.

About the fair

• When: The York State Fair will be held from Friday through Aug. 1. It opens at noon Mondays through Thursdays, and at 11 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

• Where: The fair is held at the York Expo Center, 334 Carlisle Ave., York.

• Admission and parking: Admission for adult over 18 is $8. Children ages 6 and up, as well as college students with IDs, are $4. Children 5 and under are free. Parking is $7. A pass for the full fair this year is $75 per person, which includes parking.

• Midway info and prices: The Midway at the York State Fair opens at 2 p.m. and features several carnival rides and attractions. Mondays through Thursdays, and at noon on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Guests can buy wristbands for unlimited rides: wristbands are $20 Monday-Thursday, and $25 Friday-Sunday.

• Tickets: Tickets purchased for last year’s events will be honored for this year’s fair, and new tickets for the 2021 fair are on sale be at the York Fair website.

• Rides: A list of the names of rides that will be at the fair, as well as their height requirements, can be found on the York State Fair website at yorkfair.org.

• Animals: Pets and emotional support animals are not permitted on the fairgrounds. Service animals as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act are permitted.

Special event days

• Friday: Peoples Bank Dollar Day, where admission is $1 per person, and riding any ride at the fair is $1.

• Sunday: UPMC Heroes Appreciation Day, with free admission plus one guest for all firefighters, police, emergency medical service and health care personnel, and both active duty military and veterans. A proper ID is necessary.

• Tuesday: PA Lottery Senior Citizens Day, with free admission for all senior citizens with a Medicare card from noon-4 p.m.

• Wednesday, July 28: Weis MarketsDay, with free admission to everyone with a Weis Markets Card and up to four guests.

• Friday, July 30: Froggy 107.7 Pre-School Pals Day, with free admission for one adult with a preschooler from 11 a.m.3 p.m. Kiddie Kingdom ride wristbands will also be $10 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and can be used until 4 p.m. that day.

Concert schedules and changes

The shows scheduled for the York State Fair this year will include both concerts and other live events held at the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage. Here is the current lineup, as well as a few changes from the previously announced schedule. The performance with Sam Hunt scheduled for Friday has been postponed until the 2022 fair. Information on how to request a refund can be found on the York State Fair website. The performance with Pitbull scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict. Refunds will be issued automatically via credit cards, according to the York State Fair website.

• Friday: Jake Owen with special guest Chase Rice. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25-$45.

• Saturday: REO Speedwagon & Styx. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $30-$50.

• Sunday: Alabama with special guest Jake Hoot. 7 p.m. Tickets: $35-$65.

• Monday: Kane Brown w/ Restless Road and Adam Doleac. 8 p.m. Tickets: $50$75.

• Tuesday: Warrant and Slaughter with special guests KIX. 7 p.m. Tickets: $30-$35.

• Wednesday, July 28: Get the Led Out and a Battle of the Bands. 7 p.m. Tickets: Free, seating available on first-come, first-served basis.

• Thursday, July 29: Casting Crowns with special guest Cain. 8 p.m. Tickets: $20-$35.

• Friday, July 30: Halestorm with special guest Small Town Titans. 8 p.m. Tickets: $25-$40.

• Saturday, July 31: Blippi The Musical. 6 p.m. Tickets: $15-$30.

• Sunday, Aug. 1: Demolition Derby. 4 p.m. Tickets: free, seating on first-come, firstserved basis.

Other events and exhibits

There is another event being held in the Pennsylvania Room:

• Friday, July 30: Blind Cornhole Tournament. 6 p.m. Cash prizes are $200 for first place, $150 for second place, $100 for third place and $50 for fourth place. Registration is from 6-6:45 p.m. and costs $5; the tournament is doubleelimination and a blind drawing will be done for partners. Participants can bring their own bags, or bags will be provided. The York State Fair will include numerous exhibitions on display and contests to be judged throughout the 10-day event. For additional information, visit yorkfair.org.